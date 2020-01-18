Girls basketball scores, 1/18

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln East 68, Omaha Westside 65
Omaha Bryan at Lincoln High
Papillion-La Vista 71, Lincoln Southeast 41
Papillion-LV South at Lincoln Southwest
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas 28, Columbus Lakeview 27
Arlington at Syracuse
Centennial at Central City
Conestoga at Auburn
Crete 52, Norris 32
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Falls City 28
Fremont 50, Bellevue East 37
Fairbury at Clay Center, Kan.
Kearney at Millard West
Malcolm at David City
Milford at Thayer Central
Nebraska City at Brownell Talbot
Norfolk at Omaha North
Seward at Waverly
Sidney, Iowa at Lourdes CC
Superior 61, Sandy Creek 14
Wahoo 51, DC West 22
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
At Beatrice City Auditorium
1st: BDS vs. Falls City SH, 5:45 p.m.
3rd: Sterling 43, Diller-Odell 29
At SCC-Beatrice
Johnson-Brock 47, Meridian 33
Freeman 59, Exeter-Milligan 41
B Division
At Beatrice City Auditorium
1st: HTRS 46, Southern 35
3rd: Johnson Co. Central 50, Pawnee City 43, OT
At SCC-Beatrice
Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston, 8:45 a.m.
Palmyra 37, Tri County 32
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 49, Columbus 37
Blue Hill 31, Franklin 24
Cambridge 42, Maxwell 35
Central Valley 59, Spalding Academy 20
Elkhorn 49, Hastings 36
Giltner 48, Osceola 33
Hastings SC 51, Kearney Catholic 27
Heartland Lutheran 36, Elba 32
Holdrege 45, Hershey 42
Loomis 43, Silver Lake 33
North Bend Central 47, Archbishop Bergan 37
Omaha Benson 70, Omaha South 38
Overton 42, Bertrand 36
Yutan 45, Fort Calhoun 28