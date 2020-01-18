Girls basketball scores, 1/18
Girls basketball scores, 1/18

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln East 68, Omaha Westside 65

Omaha Bryan at Lincoln High

Papillion-La Vista 71, Lincoln Southeast 41

Papillion-LV South at Lincoln Southwest

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas 28, Columbus Lakeview 27

Arlington at Syracuse

Centennial at Central City

Conestoga at Auburn

Crete 52, Norris 32

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Falls City 28

Fremont 50, Bellevue East 37

Fairbury at Clay Center, Kan.

Kearney at Millard West

Malcolm at David City

Milford at Thayer Central

Nebraska City at Brownell Talbot

Norfolk at Omaha North

Seward at Waverly

Sidney, Iowa at Lourdes CC

Superior 61, Sandy Creek 14

Wahoo 51, DC West 22

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

At Beatrice City Auditorium

1st: BDS vs. Falls City SH, 5:45 p.m.

3rd: Sterling 43, Diller-Odell 29

At SCC-Beatrice

Johnson-Brock 47, Meridian 33

Freeman 59, Exeter-Milligan 41

B Division

At Beatrice City Auditorium

1st: HTRS 46, Southern 35

3rd: Johnson Co. Central 50, Pawnee City 43, OT

At SCC-Beatrice

Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston, 8:45 a.m.

Palmyra 37, Tri County 32

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 49, Columbus 37

Blue Hill 31, Franklin 24

Cambridge 42, Maxwell 35

Central Valley 59, Spalding Academy 20

Elkhorn 49, Hastings 36

Giltner 48, Osceola 33

Hastings SC 51, Kearney Catholic 27

Heartland Lutheran 36, Elba 32

Holdrege 45, Hershey 42

Loomis 43, Silver Lake 33

North Bend Central 47, Archbishop Bergan 37

Omaha Benson 70, Omaha South 38

Overton 42, Bertrand 36

Yutan 45, Fort Calhoun 28

