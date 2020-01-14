Girls basketball scores, 1/14
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/14

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Brownell-Talbot 50, College View 28

Elmwood-Murdock 32, Lincoln Lutheran 28

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Twin River

Beatrice 61, Waverly 25

Centennial 50, Shelby-Rising City 27

David City at Raymond Central

Dorchester 44, Friend 26

East Butler 69, Nebraska Lutheran 29

Grand Island CC at York

Guardian Angels CC at Bishop Neumann

Lourdes CC at Auburn

Malcolm 38, Fillmore Central 33

McCool Junction 31, Harvard 26

Nebraska City at Conestoga

Omaha Mercy at Wahoo

Platteview 47, Ashland-Greenwood 36

Sandy Creek 50, Deshler 48

Superior at Heartland

Syracuse at Milford

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Arcadia-Loup City 51, Shelton 42

Blue Hill 49, Gibbon 31

Boyd County 44, Ainsworth 37

Bridgeport 55, Leyton 39

Chadron 57, Hemingford 23

DC West 32, Yutan 29

Elgin/Pope John 43, Fullerton 33

Elkhorn 64, Plattsmouth 34

Giltner 50, Kenesaw 32

Hastings 29, Aurora 18 

Heartland Christian 54, Boys Town 48

Kimball 61, Potter-Dix 8

Logan View/SS 41, Madison 33

North Bend Central 50, Arlington 20

Northwest 55, Hastings SC 50

Omaha Bryan 48, Omaha South 47

Overton 40, Brady 25

Ponca 64, Wakefield/Allen 46

Ravenna 56, Minden 49

Sandhills Valley 38, Medicine Valley 35

St. Paul 68, Central City 39

Stanton 48, Plainview 25

Weeping Water 65, Mead 24

Winner 56, Valentine 29

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

