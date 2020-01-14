Girls basketball scores, 1/14

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Brownell-Talbot 50, College View 28
Elmwood-Murdock 32, Lincoln Lutheran 28
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas at Twin River
Beatrice 61, Waverly 25
Centennial 50, Shelby-Rising City 27
David City at Raymond Central
Dorchester 44, Friend 26
East Butler 69, Nebraska Lutheran 29
Grand Island CC at York
Guardian Angels CC at Bishop Neumann
Lourdes CC at Auburn
Malcolm 38, Fillmore Central 33
McCool Junction 31, Harvard 26
Nebraska City at Conestoga
Omaha Mercy at Wahoo
Platteview 47, Ashland-Greenwood 36
Sandy Creek 50, Deshler 48
Superior at Heartland
Syracuse at Milford
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arcadia-Loup City 51, Shelton 42
Blue Hill 49, Gibbon 31
Boyd County 44, Ainsworth 37
Bridgeport 55, Leyton 39
Chadron 57, Hemingford 23
DC West 32, Yutan 29
Elgin/Pope John 43, Fullerton 33
Elkhorn 64, Plattsmouth 34
Giltner 50, Kenesaw 32
Hastings 29, Aurora 18
Heartland Christian 54, Boys Town 48
Kimball 61, Potter-Dix 8
Logan View/SS 41, Madison 33
North Bend Central 50, Arlington 20
Northwest 55, Hastings SC 50
Omaha Bryan 48, Omaha South 47
Overton 40, Brady 25
Ponca 64, Wakefield/Allen 46
Ravenna 56, Minden 49
Sandhills Valley 38, Medicine Valley 35
St. Paul 68, Central City 39
Stanton 48, Plainview 25
Weeping Water 65, Mead 24
Winner 56, Valentine 29