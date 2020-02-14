Girls basketball scores, 2/14

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star 50, Kearney 40
Lincoln Pius X 71, Fremont 62
Lincoln Southwest 46, Lincoln East 39
AREA SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 40, Bishop Neumann 27
BDS 48, High Plains 9
Blue Hill 51, Deshler 31
Centennial 37, Louisville 32
Crete at Aurora
David City 42, Wilber-Clatonia 23
Dorchester 52, McCool Junction 31
Cross County 30, Exeter-Milligan 28
Fairbury 56, Schuyler 10
Friend at Diller-Odell
HTRS at Johnson-Brock
Lourdes CC 60, Boys Town 18
Milford 55, Sandy Creek 39
Norfolk 64, Grand Island 21
Northwest 57, Beatrice 43
Raymond Central at Fort Calhoun
Silver Lake 42, Meridian 35
Sterling 70, Tri County 43
Superior at Lawrence-Nelson
Sutton 55, Fillmore Central 40
Syracuse 63, Conestoga 23
Thayer Central 34, Southern 32
Waverly at Plattsmouth
York 44, Seward 43
OTHER SCHOOLS
Anselmo-Merna 43, Ansley-Litchfield 23
Arcadia/Loup City 59, Centura 43
Bennington 61, Elkhorn 46
Bertrand 61, Arapahoe 40
Brady 45, Medicine Valley 41
Broken Bow 60, Cozad 30
Burwell 39, Heartland Lutheran 20
Columbus 52, Blair 40
Elkhorn South 50, Omaha Benson 32
Giltner 48, Hampton 43
Hitchcock County 55, Wallace 49
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 29
Mead 59, Omaha Christian 34
Millard North 69, Bellevue West 52
Millard South 68, Omaha Westside 59
Millard West 62, Papillion-LaVista 52
Mullen 68, Hyannis 6
North Platte 69, Gering 45
Omaha Burke 75, Omaha Bryan 14
Omaha North 1, Omaha South 0
Overton 61, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34
Ponca 65, Homer 47
Scottsbluff 62, McCook 51
Shelton 39, Harvard 22
Sioux County 48, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 6
South Sioux City 55, Omaha Gross 42
St. Edward 47, Spalding Academy 17
Wynot 58, Hartington-Newcastle 35