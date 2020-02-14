Girls basketball scores, 2/14
Girls basketball scores, 2/14

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln North Star 50, Kearney 40 

Lincoln Pius X 71, Fremont 62

Lincoln Southwest 46, Lincoln East 39

AREA SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 40, Bishop Neumann 27

BDS 48, High Plains 9

Blue Hill 51, Deshler 31 

Centennial 37, Louisville 32 

Crete at Aurora

David City 42, Wilber-Clatonia 23

Dorchester 52, McCool Junction 31

Cross County 30, Exeter-Milligan 28  

Fairbury 56, Schuyler 10 

Friend at Diller-Odell

HTRS at Johnson-Brock

Lourdes CC 60, Boys Town 18

Milford 55, Sandy Creek 39

Norfolk 64, Grand Island 21 

Northwest 57, Beatrice 43

Raymond Central at Fort Calhoun

Silver Lake 42, Meridian 35

Sterling 70, Tri County 43

Superior at Lawrence-Nelson

Sutton 55, Fillmore Central 40 

Syracuse 63, Conestoga 23 

Thayer Central 34, Southern 32

Waverly at Plattsmouth

York 44, Seward 43 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Anselmo-Merna 43, Ansley-Litchfield 23

Arcadia/Loup City 59, Centura 43

Bennington 61, Elkhorn 46

Bertrand 61, Arapahoe 40

Brady 45, Medicine Valley 41

Broken Bow 60, Cozad 30

Burwell 39, Heartland Lutheran 20

Columbus 52, Blair 40

Elkhorn South 50, Omaha Benson 32

Giltner 48, Hampton 43

Hitchcock County 55, Wallace 49

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 29

Mead 59, Omaha Christian 34

Millard North 69, Bellevue West 52

Millard South 68, Omaha Westside 59

Millard West 62, Papillion-LaVista 52

Mullen 68, Hyannis 6

North Platte 69, Gering 45

Omaha Burke 75, Omaha Bryan 14

Omaha North 1, Omaha South 0

Overton 61, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34

Ponca 65, Homer 47

Scottsbluff 62, McCook 51

Shelton 39, Harvard 22

Sioux County 48, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 6

South Sioux City 55, Omaha Gross 42

St. Edward 47, Spalding Academy 17

Wynot 58, Hartington-Newcastle 35

