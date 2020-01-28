Girls basketball scores, 1/28
Girls basketball scores, 1/28

Girls basketball

TUESDAY'S AREA GAMES

Auburn at Louisville

Beatrice at Hastings

Centennial at Fillmore Central

Deshler at Superior

Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman

Falls City SH at Southern

HTRS at Conestoga

Lewiston at Pawnee City

Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt

Lincoln Northeast at Kearney

Lourdes CC at Sterling

Malcolm at Johnson County Central

Milford at Sutton

Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia

Sandy Creek at Fairbury

Tri County at Thayer Central

Yutan at David City

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Waverly at Norris, 7 p.m.

Plattsmouth at Blair, 6 p.m.

Nebraska City at Elkhorn, 7:15 p.m.

