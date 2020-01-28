Girls basketball scores, 1/28

Girls basketball
TUESDAY'S AREA GAMES
Auburn at Louisville
Beatrice at Hastings
Centennial at Fillmore Central
Deshler at Superior
Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman
Falls City SH at Southern
HTRS at Conestoga
Lewiston at Pawnee City
Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt
Lincoln Northeast at Kearney
Lourdes CC at Sterling
Malcolm at Johnson County Central
Milford at Sutton
Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia
Sandy Creek at Fairbury
Tri County at Thayer Central
Yutan at David City
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Waverly at Norris, 7 p.m.
Plattsmouth at Blair, 6 p.m.
Nebraska City at Elkhorn, 7:15 p.m.