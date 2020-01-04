Girls basketball scores, 1/4
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 1/4

{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest at Norfolk

LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL

3rd: Heartland Lutheran vs. Omaha Concordia, 9 a.m.

1st: Lutheran High Northeast vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Guardian Angels CC

Bishop Neumann at Lourdes CC

Cedar Bluffs at Dorchester

Centennial at Heartland

East Butler at David City

Freeman at Southern

Hanover, Kan. at Diller-Odell

Kearney at Fremont

Pawnee City at Friend

Raymond Central at North Bend Central

Sandy Creek at Centura

Tri County at Johnson County Central

Waverly at Omaha Gross

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News