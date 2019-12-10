Girls basketball scores, 12/10
Girls basketball scores, 12/10

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Cedar Bluffs at College View

Parkview Christian at Omaha Christian

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo

Conestoga at Malcolm

Diller-Odell 41, Falls City 35

Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville

Exeter-Milligan 51, East Butler 30

Fairbury at Superior

Falls City SH at Lourdes CC

Friend at Sterling

Fremont at Omaha Benson

Giltner at McCool Junction

Howells-Dodge at Aquinas

Johnson-Brock 54, Palmyra 36

Lewiston at HTRS

Meridian at Deshler

Omaha Gross at Nebraska City

Southern 39, Johnson County Central 31

Weeping Water 47, Auburn 37

York at Columbus

High school girls basketball logo 2014
