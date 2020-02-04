Girls basketball scores, 2/4

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Cornerstone Christian at College View
Dorchester at Parkview Christian
Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Falls City 25
Lincoln Pius X 51, Gretna 46
Lincoln Southwest 61, Omaha Burke 29
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS at Osceola
Crete 47, Schuyler 11
Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 22
Exeter-Milligan 55, Giltner 45
Meridian at High Plains
McCool Junction at East Butler
Beatrice 62, Norris 52
Columbus Lakeview 30, Seward 21
Syracuse at DC West
You have free articles remaining.
Wahoo at Aquinas
Waverly 67, Ralston 44
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Conestoga at Palmyra, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Weeping Water, 6 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock 37, Freeman 36, OT
Malcolm 48, Auburn 29
Yutan 45, Mead 34
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Falls City SH 49, Pawnee City 28
Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell, 6 p.m.
Lourdes CC at Southern, 6 p.m.
Sterling vs. Tri County, 3 p.m., Diller-Odell
SOUTHERN NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
David City at Superior, 7 p.m.
Thayer Central at Sutton, 5:45 p.m.
Fairbury at Milford, 7 p.m.
Centennial at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.
Other Schools
Bennington 58, Platteview 53