Girls basketball scores, 2/4
agate

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS 

Cornerstone Christian at College View

Dorchester at Parkview Christian

Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Falls City 25

Lincoln Pius X 51, Gretna 46

Lincoln Southwest 61, Omaha Burke 29

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS at Osceola

Crete 47, Schuyler 11

Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 22

Exeter-Milligan 55, Giltner 45

Meridian at High Plains

McCool Junction at East Butler

Beatrice 62, Norris 52

Columbus Lakeview 30, Seward 21

Syracuse at DC West

Wahoo at Aquinas

Waverly 67, Ralston 44

EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Conestoga at Palmyra, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Weeping Water, 6 p.m.

Elmwood-Murdock 37, Freeman 36, OT

Malcolm 48, Auburn 29

Yutan 45, Mead 34

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Falls City SH 49, Pawnee City 28

Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell, 6 p.m.

Lourdes CC at Southern, 6 p.m.

Sterling vs. Tri County, 3 p.m., Diller-Odell

SOUTHERN NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

David City at Superior, 7 p.m.

Thayer Central at Sutton, 5:45 p.m.

Fairbury at Milford, 7 p.m.

Centennial at Fillmore Central, 7 p.m.

Other Schools

Bennington 58, Platteview 53

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

