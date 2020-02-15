Girls basketball scores, 2/15
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 63, Bellevue East 43

Lincoln High 75, Bellevue West 57

Lincoln Northeast 49, Omaha Central 47

Lincoln Pius X 65, Omaha South 32

Lincoln Southwest 42, Gretna 35

Millard West 54, Lincoln North Star 42

Norris 49, Lincoln Christian 40

Papillion-LV South 67, Lincoln Southeast 48

Parkview Christian at Cornerstone Christian

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS 48, High Plains 9

Elkhorn South 56, Grand Island 19

Elmwood-Murdock 48, Conestoga 35

Fremont 78, Burke 51

Norfolk 61, Omaha Northwest 56

Omaha Westside 64, Kearney 42

