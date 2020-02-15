Girls basketball scores, 2/15

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 63, Bellevue East 43
Lincoln High 75, Bellevue West 57
Lincoln Northeast 49, Omaha Central 47
Lincoln Pius X 65, Omaha South 32
Lincoln Southwest 42, Gretna 35
Millard West 54, Lincoln North Star 42
Norris 49, Lincoln Christian 40
Papillion-LV South 67, Lincoln Southeast 48
Parkview Christian at Cornerstone Christian
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS 48, High Plains 9
Elkhorn South 56, Grand Island 19
Elmwood-Murdock 48, Conestoga 35
Fremont 78, Burke 51
Norfolk 61, Omaha Northwest 56
Omaha Westside 64, Kearney 42