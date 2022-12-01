 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls basketball scores and summaries, 12/1

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 67, Lourdes CC 45

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Omaha Gross 33

Lincoln Northeast 56, North Platte 39

Lincoln Pius X 48, Gretna 30

Lincoln Southeast 53, Omaha Westside 49

Lincoln Southwest 39, Elkhorn South 27

Millard South def. Lincoln North Star

Millard West 46, Lincoln East 35

Omaha Christian vs. College View

Lincoln High 60, Papillion-La Vista 25

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 62, Aurora 28

Alma 43, Bertrand 32

Overton 51, Arapahoe 28

Broken Bow 69, Arcadia/Loup City 21

Auburn 38, Weeping Water 35

Pleasanton 50, Axtell 22

Bayard 56 Kimball 8

Thayer Central 53, Belleville-Republic County (Kan.) 37

Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33

Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36

Wynot 56, Bloomfield 27

North Central 59, Boyd County 49

East Butler 48, Cedar Bluffs 7

Palmer 46, Central Valley 42

Centura 41, Holdrege 36

Chadron 39, Alliance 21

Cody-Kilgore vs. Crawford

Conestoga 30, Louisville 27

Brownell Talbot 58, Cornerstone Christian 23

Cozad vs. Chase County

Creek Valley vs. Hyannis

Columbus Lakeview 43, Crete 31

Crofton 74, Tri County Northeast 16

McCool Junction 46, Cross Country 29

Centennial 30, David City 20

Diller-Odell vs. Pawnee City

Elgin Public/PJ 55, Riverside 17

Elkhorn North 63, Platteview 40

Shelton 54, Elm Creek 30

Exeter-Milligan vs. Deshler

Freeman vs. Palmyra

Fullerton 51, Burwell 35

Gibbon vs. St. Paul

Giltner 43, Harvard 18

Gothenburg 54, Lexington 13

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Ponca

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Omaha Scotus 38

Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Hi-Line 33

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 33

Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney (Iowa) 49

Kearney 45, Omaha Marian 39

Blue Hill 46, Kenesaw 20

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54, Creighton 26

Lewiston 57, Friend 22

Lyons-Decatur Northeast vs. Omaha Nation

Madison vs. Schuyler

Malcolm 60, Plattsmouth 35

Millard North 69, Fremont 22

Minden 46, Southern Valley 39

Nebraska Christian vs. Twin River

Summerland 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 41

Oakland-Craig 50, Logan View-SS 24

Omaha Concordia 63, Boys Town 13

Blair 48, Omaha Mercy 11

St. Mary’s 67, Osmond-Randolph 20

Papillion-La Vista South 67, Grand Island 21

Hershey 94, Perkins County 61

Pierce 42, Howells-Dodge 24

Plainview 57, Winside 38

York 68, Ralston 12

Amherst 53, Ravenna 49

Wood River 61, Sandy Creek 35

Santee vs. Walthill

Scottsbluff 62, Sterling 41

Seward 52, Hastings 35

Sidney 88, Arvada (Co.) 4

Red Cloud 62, Silver Lake 54

South Platte 45, Arthur County 24

Southwest 48, Medicine Valley 35

Osceola 53, St. Edward 10

Stuart vs. Niobrara/Verdigre

Mullen 45, Sutherland 27

Superior 43, Sutton 30

Valentine 57, O’Neill 41

Wahoo 36, Bennington 34

Wakefield vs. Pender

Wauneta-Palisade 56, Wallace 38

Norris 59, Waverly 37

West Point-Beemer vs. Arlington

Wilber-Clatonia vs. Tri County

Homer 70, Winnebago 57

Wisner-Pilger vs. Lutheran Northeast

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 39, Elkhorn South 27

Elkhorn South --27 
Lincoln Southwest 15 11 --39 

Elkhorn South--Brown 9, Penke 6, Eddie 5, Wohlers 3, Burke 2, Zakrzewski 1, Marasco 1.

Lincoln Southwest--Griffin 9, Rathe 8, Christensen 7, Noerrlinger 5, Dostal 4, Seymore 3, Bellamy 2, Kreifels 1.

LINCOLN PIUS X 48, GRETNA 30

Lincoln Pius X 15 14 10 --48 
Gretna  10 --30 

Lincoln Pius X--Hodge 2, Sebek 2, Knobbe 8, Lesiak 7, Iburg 5, Markowski 8, Vedral 11, Navrkal 2, Wells 4.

Gretna--Boyce 10, Martin 6, French 2, Pohlmann 7, Swanson 4, Rose 1.

BISHOP NEUMANN 48, NORTH BEND CENTRAL 41

North Bend Central 12 11 11 --41 
Bishop Neumann 10 15 17 --48 

North Bend Central--Bshop 10, K. Emanuel 16, L. Emanuel 4, Sterup 4, Cleveringa 7.

Bishop Neumann--Blum 14, Bosak 10, McGuigan 8, Ingwerson 2, Johnson 14.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 53, WESTSIDE 49

Lincoln Southeast 15 12 17 --53 
Westside 12 12 13 12 --49 

Lincoln Southeast--Dak 23, Olds 10, Searcey 7, Branch 5, Montoya 3, Freudenberg 3, Long 2.

Westside--Jenkins 16, Duval 7, Foster 6, Hagen 6, Joslin 5, Johnson 3, Urosevich 3, Brown 2, Preister 1.

MILLARD WEST 46, LINCOLN EAST 35 

Millard West 20 11 --46 
Lincoln East 13 10 --35 

Millard West--stats not available.

Lincoln East--Faalii 2, S. Bovaird 2, Shaw 6, Barnard 3, E. Bovaird 11, Fanter 11.

AUBURN 38, WEEPING WATER 35

Auburn717311--38
Weeping Water410714--35

Auburn--stats not provided.

Weeping Water--Brack 2, Miller 17, Ridge 4, Mogensen 3, McAdams 9.

