Girls basketball scores and summaries, 1/3

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Dorchester 38, College View 25
Lincoln Christian 38, Parkview Christian 23
Lincoln High 76, Omaha Burke 31
Wahoo 37, Lincoln Lutheran 25
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice 56, Fairbury 19
Centennial 48, Heartland 12
Clarkson/Leigh at Aquinas
Cross County 38, Osceola 24
David City 56, East Butler 23
Diller-Odell 61, Exeter-Milligan 42
Falls City SH 40, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Hastings at Norris, ppd.
People are also reading…
North Bend Central 76, Raymond Central 36
Sterling 42, Palmyra 27
Syracuse 56, Wilber-Clatonia 19
York at Schuyler, ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth at Burwell, ppd.
Alliance at Rapid City Christian, S.D., ccd.
Bellevue West at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Iowa
Bennington 50, Ralston 12
Blair at Archbishop Bergan, ppd.
Bloomfield at Hartington-Newcastle, ppd.
Blue Hill at Alma, ppd.
Broken Bow at McCook, ppd.
CWC at Twin Loup
Cambridge at Norton, Kan.
Centura at Sutton
Chadron 50, Hot Springs, S.D. 24
Doniphan-Trumbull at Nebraska Christian
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Chase County
Elkhorn South at Norfolk
Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne
Falls City 50, Nebraska City 14
Freeman 45, Southern 28
Friend at Tri County
Garden County at Bayard
Gibbon at Shelton, ccd.
Hampton 50, Heartland Lutheran 29
Hay Springs at Oelrichs, S.D.
Humphrey/LHF at Stanton, ppd.
Lewiston 44, Meridian 43
Logan View/SS at DC West, ppd.
Lourdes CC 43, Johnson-Brock 35
Lutheran High Northeast at Wakefield
Madison at Winside
McCool Junction at Lawrence-Nelson
Mead at Cedar Bluffs, ppd.
Medicine Valley at Wallace
Niobrara/Verdigre at Neligh-Oakdale
North Central at Burke, S.D.
Omaha Mercy 40, Brownell Talbot 23
Osmond-Randolph at Hartington CC, ppd.
Platteview 42, Omaha Roncalli 31
Plattsmouth 31, Louisville 16
Pleasanton at Silver Lake
Ponca at Crofton, ppd.
Potter-Dix at Perkins County, ppd.
Red Cloud 51, Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan. 42
S-E-M at Sandhills Valley
Santee at Boyd County
Sidney 53, Gering 41
Sioux City West, Iowa at Omaha Skutt
South Loup at Hershey, ppd.
Southern Valley 53, Franklin 9
Southwest at Hitchcock County, ppd.
St. Edward at Elba
St. Paul at Scotus Central Catholic, ppd.
Stuart at Creighton
Summerland at Plainview
Tri County Northeast at Cornerstone Christian
Twin River at Central City, ppd.
Walthill at Tekamah-Herman, ppd.
Wayne at Bancroft-Rosalie
West Point-Beemer at Fort Calhoun
Winnebago at O'Neill
Wisner-Pilger at Arlington, ppd.
Wood River at Amherst, ppd.
Yutan 65, Omaha Concordia 32
CENTENNIAL 48, HEARTLAND 12
|Heartland
|3
|2
|6
|1
|--
|12
|Centennial
|5
|14
|17
|12
|--
|48
Heartland--Klein 3, Oswald 3, Boehr 2, Carr 2, Goertzen 2.
Centennial--Naber 12, Bargen 11, Payne 11, Horne 8, Wambold 3, Sams 2, Galavez 1.
CROSS COUNTY 38, OSCEOLA 24
|Cross County
|11
|19
|3
|5
|--
|38
|Osceola
|0
|7
|13
|4
|--
|24
Cross County--L. Peterson 12, Anderson 11, Dickey 9, Kelley 3, E. Peterson 3.
Osceola--Sunday 5, Sa. Boden 4, Theis 4, Hoffmann 3, Wieseman 3, Recker 2, Prososki 2, Si. Boden 1.
DILLER-ODELL 61, EXETER-MILLIGAN 42
|Diller-Odell
|22
|16
|12
|11
|--
|61
|Exeter-Milligan
|14
|9
|16
|3
|--
|42
Diller-Odell--Duis 3, Parde 3, Hajek 3, Vilda 9, Heidemann 7, Weers 31, Hennerberg 5.
Exeter-Milligan--Krupicka 7, Staskal 7, Oldehoeft 4, Turrubiates 7, Swanson 2.
FALLS CITY SH 40, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 31
|Falls City SH
|8
|7
|9
|16
|--
|40
|Elmwood-Murdock
|5
|16
|3
|7
|--
|31
Falls City SH--Eickhoff 10, Witt 13, Lectenberg 2, Wertenberger 11, Keller 4.
Elmwood-Murdock--Bakemeyer 11, Frahm 2, Mans 3, Vogler 8, Zierott 3, Goudie 4.
FREEMAN 45, SOUTHERN 28
|Southern
|6
|5
|6
|11
|--
|28
|Freeman
|8
|14
|8
|15
|--
|45
Southern--Cooper 14, Troxel 8, Klover 6.
Freeman--Haner 15, Lenners 7, Veerhusen 7, Hindera 6, Mahler 5, Winkle 3, Holland 2.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 38, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 23
|Parkview Christian
|1
|13
|2
|7
|--
|23
|Lincoln Christian
|8
|7
|9
|14
|--
|38
Parkview Christian--Paul 2, Minatti 2, Pastrelo 9, Smith 5, Dos Santos 5.
Lincoln Christian--J. Heuser 6, Kassebaum 10, A. Hueser 3, Hohlen 5, Ailes 9, Swan 5.
LINCOLN HIGH 76, OMAHA BURKE 31
|Lincoln High
|21
|26
|18
|11
|--
|76
|Omaha Burke
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|31
Lincoln High--Hicks-Robinson 3, Thomas 2, Robinson 10, Wiley 11, Hilkemann 6, Harris 16, Brill 12, Jock 16.
Omaha Burke--stats not provided.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL 76, RAYMOND CENTRAL 36
|North Bend Central
|20
|24
|20
|12
|--
|76
|Raymond Central
|8
|14
|9
|5
|--
|36
North Bend Central--Shaw 2, A. Johnson 2, Burbach 4, Bishop 3, H. Johnson 2, K. Emanuel 24, L. Emanuel 8, Cleveringa 3, Voss 2.
Raymond Central--Cotter 5, Oldfield 2, Kopecky 11, Masek 9, Lubischer 9.
STERLING 42, PALMYRA
|Sterling
|19
|6
|6
|11
|--
|42
|Palmyra
|6
|8
|7
|6
|--
|27
Sterling--Ricahrdson 21, Lafferty 4, Harms 9, Boldt 8.
Palmyra--Boyte 5, Chambers 6, Havranek 7, Myers 3, Thompson 2, Martin 4.
WAHOO 37, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 25
|Wahoo
|12
|9
|7
|9
|--
|37
|Lincoln Lutheran
|8
|4
|6
|7
|--
|25
Wahoo--Iversen 7, Lacey 5, Leu 15, Lausterer 2, Smart 6, Kolterman 2.
Lincoln Lutheran--Wahl 4, Luebbe 4, Young 10, Wohlgemath 4, Ernshmeyer 3.
BEATRICE 56, FAIRBURY 19
|Fairbury
|6
|2
|2
|9
|--
|19
|Beatrice
|16
|15
|20
|5
|--
|56
Fairbury--M. Ohlde 8, I. Ohlde 4, Friesen 3, Starr 2, Vocelka 2.
Beatrice--Hatcliff 17, Jurgens 11, Schwisow 10, Barnard 6, Busboom 5, Gleason 4, Roeder 3.