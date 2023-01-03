 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls basketball scores and summaries, 1/3

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Dorchester 38, College View 25

Lincoln Christian 38, Parkview Christian 23

Lincoln High 76, Omaha Burke 31

Wahoo 37, Lincoln Lutheran 25

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice 56, Fairbury 19

Centennial 48, Heartland 12

Clarkson/Leigh at Aquinas

Cross County 38, Osceola 24

David City 56, East Butler 23

Diller-Odell 61, Exeter-Milligan 42

Falls City SH 40, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Hastings at Norris, ppd.

North Bend Central 76, Raymond Central 36

Sterling 42, Palmyra 27

Syracuse 56, Wilber-Clatonia 19

York at Schuyler, ppd. 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth at Burwell, ppd. 

Alliance at Rapid City Christian, S.D., ccd. 

Bellevue West at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Iowa

Bennington 50, Ralston 12

Blair at Archbishop Bergan, ppd.

Bloomfield at Hartington-Newcastle, ppd.

Blue Hill at Alma, ppd.

Broken Bow at McCook, ppd. 

CWC at Twin Loup

Cambridge at Norton, Kan.

Centura at Sutton

Chadron 50, Hot Springs, S.D. 24

Doniphan-Trumbull at Nebraska Christian

Dundy Co.-Stratton at Chase County

Elkhorn South at Norfolk

Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne

Falls City 50, Nebraska City 14

Freeman 45, Southern 28

Friend at Tri County

Garden County at Bayard

Gibbon at Shelton, ccd.

Hampton 50, Heartland Lutheran 29

Hay Springs at Oelrichs, S.D.

Humphrey/LHF at Stanton, ppd.

Lewiston 44, Meridian 43

Logan View/SS at DC West, ppd. 

Lourdes CC 43, Johnson-Brock 35

Lutheran High Northeast at Wakefield

Madison at Winside

McCool Junction at Lawrence-Nelson

Mead at Cedar Bluffs, ppd. 

Medicine Valley at Wallace

Niobrara/Verdigre at Neligh-Oakdale

North Central at Burke, S.D.

Omaha Mercy 40, Brownell Talbot 23

Osmond-Randolph at Hartington CC, ppd.

Platteview 42, Omaha Roncalli 31

Plattsmouth 31, Louisville 16

Pleasanton at Silver Lake

Ponca at Crofton, ppd.

Potter-Dix at Perkins County, ppd. 

Red Cloud 51, Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan. 42

S-E-M at Sandhills Valley

Santee at Boyd County

Sidney 53, Gering 41

Sioux City West, Iowa at Omaha Skutt 

South Loup at Hershey, ppd. 

Southern Valley 53, Franklin 9

Southwest at Hitchcock County, ppd.

St. Edward at Elba

St. Paul at Scotus Central Catholic, ppd. 

Stuart at Creighton

Summerland at Plainview

Tri County Northeast at Cornerstone Christian

Twin River at Central City, ppd.

Walthill at Tekamah-Herman, ppd.

Wayne at Bancroft-Rosalie

West Point-Beemer at Fort Calhoun

Winnebago at O'Neill

Wisner-Pilger at Arlington, ppd. 

Wood River at Amherst, ppd. 

Yutan 65, Omaha Concordia 32

CENTENNIAL 48, HEARTLAND 12

Heartland 1--12 
Centennial 14 17 12 --48 

Heartland--Klein 3, Oswald 3, Boehr 2, Carr 2, Goertzen 2.

Centennial--Naber 12, Bargen 11, Payne 11, Horne 8, Wambold 3, Sams 2, Galavez 1.

CROSS COUNTY 38, OSCEOLA 24

Cross County 11 19 --38 
Osceola 13 --24 

Cross County--L. Peterson 12, Anderson 11, Dickey 9, Kelley 3, E. Peterson 3.

Osceola--Sunday 5, Sa. Boden 4, Theis 4, Hoffmann 3, Wieseman 3, Recker 2, Prososki 2, Si. Boden 1.

DILLER-ODELL 61, EXETER-MILLIGAN 42

Diller-Odell 22 16 12 11 --61 
Exeter-Milligan 14 16 --42 

Diller-Odell--Duis 3, Parde 3, Hajek 3, Vilda 9, Heidemann 7, Weers 31, Hennerberg 5.

Exeter-Milligan--Krupicka 7, Staskal 7, Oldehoeft 4, Turrubiates 7, Swanson 2.

FALLS CITY SH 40, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 31

Falls City SH 16 --40 
Elmwood-Murdock 16 --31 

Falls City SH--Eickhoff 10, Witt 13, Lectenberg 2, Wertenberger 11, Keller 4.

Elmwood-Murdock--Bakemeyer 11, Frahm 2, Mans 3, Vogler 8, Zierott 3, Goudie 4.

FREEMAN 45, SOUTHERN 28

Southern 11 --28 
Freeman 14 15 --45 

Southern--Cooper 14, Troxel 8, Klover 6.

Freeman--Haner 15, Lenners 7, Veerhusen 7, Hindera 6, Mahler 5, Winkle 3, Holland 2.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 38, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 23

Parkview Christian 13 --23 
Lincoln Christian 14 --38 

Parkview Christian--Paul 2, Minatti 2, Pastrelo 9, Smith 5, Dos Santos 5.

Lincoln Christian--J. Heuser 6, Kassebaum 10, A. Hueser 3, Hohlen 5, Ailes 9, Swan 5.

LINCOLN HIGH 76, OMAHA BURKE 31

Lincoln High 21 26 18 11 --76 
Omaha Burke -- -- -- -- --31 

Lincoln High--Hicks-Robinson 3, Thomas 2, Robinson 10, Wiley 11, Hilkemann 6, Harris 16, Brill 12, Jock 16.

Omaha Burke--stats not provided.

NORTH BEND CENTRAL 76, RAYMOND CENTRAL 36

North Bend Central 20 24 20 12 --76 
Raymond Central 14 --36 

North Bend Central--Shaw 2, A. Johnson 2, Burbach 4, Bishop 3, H. Johnson 2, K. Emanuel 24, L. Emanuel 8, Cleveringa 3, Voss 2.

Raymond Central--Cotter 5, Oldfield 2, Kopecky 11, Masek 9, Lubischer 9.

STERLING 42, PALMYRA 

Sterling 19 11 --42 
Palmyra --27 

Sterling--Ricahrdson 21, Lafferty 4, Harms 9, Boldt 8.

Palmyra--Boyte 5, Chambers 6, Havranek 7, Myers 3, Thompson 2, Martin 4.

WAHOO 37, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 25

Wahoo 12 --37 
Lincoln Lutheran --25 

Wahoo--Iversen 7, Lacey 5, Leu 15, Lausterer 2, Smart 6, Kolterman 2.

Lincoln Lutheran--Wahl 4, Luebbe 4, Young 10, Wohlgemath 4, Ernshmeyer 3.

BEATRICE 56, FAIRBURY 19

Fairbury --19 
Beatrice 16 15 20 --56 

Fairbury--M. Ohlde 8, I. Ohlde 4, Friesen 3, Starr 2, Vocelka 2.

Beatrice--Hatcliff 17, Jurgens 11, Schwisow 10, Barnard 6, Busboom 5, Gleason 4, Roeder 3.

