Girls basketball scores and summaries, 1/12

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Hampton 42, College View 37
Lincoln Christian 37, Scotus CC 32
Lincoln East 60, Kearney 53
Lincoln High 53, Lincoln Northeast 44
Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln Southeast 22
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
Johnson-Brock 39, Parkview Christian 33
Falls City SH 43, BDS 31
B Division
Lewiston 51, Palmyra 34
Meridian 40, Exeter-Milligan 35, OT
AREA SCHOOLS
Arlington 38, Syracuse 30
Cross County 44, Twin River 25
Malcolm 70, Ralston 27
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 57, O'Neill 51
Alma 69, Hi-Line 24
Arcadia-Loup City 48, Riverside 28
Battle Creek 45, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Bayard 45, Leyton 40
Broken Bow 48, Kearney Catholic 46
Crofton 43, West Central, S.D. 32
Elba 36, Harvard 33
Elm Creek 43, Axtell 35
Filmore Central 58, Heartland 34
Gothenburg 43, Cozad 19
Gretna 39, Omaha Westside 32
Guardian Angels CC 36, Archbishop Bergan 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Minden 25
Hay Springs 81, Cody-Kilgore 30
Heartland Lutheran 43, St. Edward 33
Mead 40, Boys Town 28
Medicine Valley 36, Dundy County-Stratton 28
Millard West 93, Bellevue West 91
Nebraska Lutheran 49, High Plains Community 43
Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Wynot 58
North Bend Central 39, Wayne 27
Osceola 50, Friend 18
Paxton 72, Creek Valley 33
Pierce 43, Humphrey St. Francis 33
Plainview 50, Stanton 44
Ravenna 58, Central City 33
South Platte 55, Wallace 47
Sutton 39, Wood River 27
West Holt 37, North Central 31
West Point-Beemer 51, Schuyler 12
Wheatland, Wyo. 46, Gering 36
ARLINGTON 38, SYRACUSE 30
|Syracuse
|11
|6
|8
|5
|--
|30
|Arlington
|11
|2
|11
|14
|--
|38
Road team--Sisco 11, Bures 6, Meyer 5, Brammier 3, Kirchhoff 2, Vestal 2, Donovan 1.
Home team--Timm 11, Nielsen 8, Wolf 7, Arp 4, Heggemann 4, Shearer 3, Flesner 1.
FALLS CITY SH 43, BDS 31
|BDS
|10
|7
|7
|7
|--
|31
|Falls City SH
|13
|13
|10
|7
|--
|43
BDS--Hudson 18, Miller 5, Kadel 4, Silva 2, Dickson 2.
Falls City SH--De. Witt 14, Wertenberger 13, Eickhoff 8, Lechtenberg 6, Keller 2.
LINCOLN PIUS X 47, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 22
|Lincoln Southeast
|10
|0
|5
|7
|--
|22
|Lincoln Pius X
|8
|13
|16
|10
|--
|47
Lincoln Southeast--Searcey 2, Olds 6, Long 3, Freudenberg 2, Dak 9.
Lincoln Pius X--Stewert 3, Sebek 2, Knobbe 8, Lesiak 5, Iburg 6, Ad. Markowski 6, Vedral 8, Av. Markowski 3, Navrikal 2, Wells 4.
CROSS COUNTY 44, TWIN RIVER 25
|Cross County
|10
|8
|15
|11
|--
|44
|Twin River
|4
|7
|12
|2
|--
|25
Cross County--Anderson 12, L. Peterson 9, E. Peterson 7, Waller 7, Dickey 4, Hengelfelt 2, Kelley 2, Sundberg 1.
Twin River--Preister 15, Reeg 8, Yrkoski 2.
JOHNSON-BROCK 39, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 33
|Parkview Christian
|4
|4
|10
|15
|--
|33
|Johnson-Brock
|7
|9
|8
|15
|--
|39
Parkview Christian--Minatti 10, Pastrelo 10, Paul 6, dos Santos 5, Cabrales 2.
Johnson-Brock--Ottoman 16, Knipplemeyer 8, Rasmussen 6, Behrends 4, Vice 3, Clark 2.
LEWISTON 51, PALMYRA 34
|Palmyra
|7
|8
|8
|11
|--
|34
|Lewiston
|9
|16
|11
|15
|--
|51
Palmyra--Havranek 10, Walter 9, Ball 3, Boyte 3, Myers 3, Chambers 2, Dvorak 2, Schroeder 2.
Lewiston--K. Sanders 17, Weyers 13, M. Sanders 11, Anderson 8, Currie 2.
LINCOLN HIGH 53, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 44
|Lincoln High
|13
|12
|12
|16
|--
|53
|Lincoln Northeast
|8
|9
|14
|13
|--
|44
Lincoln High--Wiley 16, Harris 12, Brill 11, Hicks-Robinson 5, Robinson 5, Jock 4.
Lincoln Northeast--Washington 14, Heeren 12, Webb 8, Merrill 4, Phillips 4, Gutierrez 1, Perry 1.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 37, SCOTUS CC 32
|Scouts CC
|12
|8
|6
|6
|--
|32
|Lincoln Christian
|10
|8
|10
|9
|--
|37
Scouts CC--Rusher 9, Brezensky 9, Steffensmeier 5, Mahoney 4, VunCannon 3, Dierman 2.
Lincoln Christian--K. Ailes 17, Swan 8, A. Hueser 5, Kassebaum 4, A. Ailes 3.
MERIDIAN 40, EXETER-MILLIGAN 35, OT
|Meridian
|7
|11
|4
|12
|6
|--
|40
|Exeter-Milligan
|11
|6
|12
|5
|1
|--
|35
Meridian--Dimas 8, Sobotka 8, Stewart 8, K. Pribyl 5, Filipi 4, Hofstetter 3, Niderklein 2, Ward 2.
Home team--Turrubiates 12, Staskal 8, Krupicka 5, Kanode 4, Swanson 4, Oldehoeft 2.
LINCOLN EAST 60, KEARNEY 53
|Kearney
|9
|13
|11
|20
|--
|53
|Lincoln East
|20
|10
|19
|11
|--
|60
Kearney--Province 13, Rusher 10, Garner 9, Hatcher 9, Dutenhoffer 4, Franzen 4, Straka 3, Skeen 1.
Lincoln East--Barnard 15, Denker 11, Shaw 11, E. Bovaird 9, Faalii 6, Adams 3, Rasmussen 3, S. Bovaird 2.