Girls basketball scores and summaries, 1/12

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Hampton 42, College View 37

Lincoln Christian 37, Scotus CC 32

Lincoln East 60, Kearney 53

Lincoln High 53, Lincoln Northeast 44

Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln Southeast 22

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

Johnson-Brock 39, Parkview Christian 33

Falls City SH 43, BDS 31

B Division

Lewiston 51, Palmyra 34

Meridian 40, Exeter-Milligan 35, OT 

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington 38, Syracuse 30

Cross County 44, Twin River 25

Malcolm 70, Ralston 27

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 57, O'Neill 51

Alma 69, Hi-Line 24

Arcadia-Loup City 48, Riverside 28

Battle Creek 45, Lutheran High Northeast 28

Bayard 45, Leyton 40 

Broken Bow 48, Kearney Catholic 46

Crofton 43, West Central, S.D. 32

Elba 36, Harvard 33

Elm Creek 43, Axtell 35

Filmore Central 58, Heartland 34

Gothenburg 43, Cozad 19

Gretna 39, Omaha Westside 32

Guardian Angels CC 36, Archbishop Bergan 33

Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Minden 25 

Hay Springs 81, Cody-Kilgore 30

Heartland Lutheran 43, St. Edward 33

Mead 40, Boys Town 28

Medicine Valley 36, Dundy County-Stratton 28

Millard West 93, Bellevue West 91

Nebraska Lutheran 49, High Plains Community 43

Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Wynot 58

North Bend Central 39, Wayne 27 

Osceola 50, Friend 18

Paxton 72, Creek Valley 33

Pierce 43, Humphrey St. Francis 33

Plainview 50, Stanton 44

Ravenna 58, Central City 33

South Platte 55, Wallace 47

Sutton 39, Wood River 27 

West Holt 37, North Central 31

West Point-Beemer 51, Schuyler 12

Wheatland, Wyo. 46, Gering 36

ARLINGTON 38, SYRACUSE 30

Syracuse 11 --30 
Arlington 11 11 14 --38 

Road team--Sisco 11, Bures 6, Meyer 5, Brammier 3, Kirchhoff 2, Vestal 2, Donovan 1.

Home team--Timm 11, Nielsen 8, Wolf 7, Arp 4, Heggemann 4, Shearer 3, Flesner 1.

FALLS CITY SH 43, BDS 31

BDS 10 --31 
Falls City SH 13 13 10 --43 

BDS--Hudson 18, Miller 5, Kadel 4, Silva 2, Dickson 2.

Falls City SH--De. Witt 14, Wertenberger 13, Eickhoff 8, Lechtenberg 6, Keller 2. 

LINCOLN PIUS X 47, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 22

Lincoln Southeast 10 --22 
Lincoln Pius X 13 16 10 --47 

Lincoln Southeast--Searcey 2, Olds 6, Long 3, Freudenberg 2, Dak 9.

Lincoln Pius X--Stewert 3, Sebek 2, Knobbe 8, Lesiak 5, Iburg 6, Ad. Markowski 6, Vedral 8, Av. Markowski 3, Navrikal 2, Wells 4.

CROSS COUNTY 44, TWIN RIVER 25

Cross County 10 15 11 --44 
Twin River 12 --25 

Cross County--Anderson 12, L. Peterson 9, E. Peterson 7, Waller 7, Dickey 4, Hengelfelt 2, Kelley 2, Sundberg 1.

Twin River--Preister 15, Reeg 8, Yrkoski 2.

JOHNSON-BROCK 39, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 33

Parkview Christian 10 15 --33 
Johnson-Brock 15 --39 

Parkview Christian--Minatti 10, Pastrelo 10, Paul 6, dos Santos 5, Cabrales 2.

Johnson-Brock--Ottoman 16, Knipplemeyer 8, Rasmussen 6, Behrends 4, Vice 3, Clark 2.

LEWISTON 51, PALMYRA 34

Palmyra 811 --34 
Lewiston 16 11 15 --51

Palmyra--Havranek 10, Walter 9, Ball 3, Boyte 3, Myers 3, Chambers 2, Dvorak 2, Schroeder 2.

Lewiston--K. Sanders 17, Weyers 13, M. Sanders 11, Anderson 8, Currie 2.

LINCOLN HIGH 53, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 44

Lincoln High13 12 12 16 --53 
Lincoln Northeast 14 13 --44 

Lincoln High--Wiley 16, Harris 12, Brill 11, Hicks-Robinson 5, Robinson 5, Jock 4.

Lincoln Northeast--Washington 14, Heeren 12, Webb 8, Merrill 4, Phillips 4, Gutierrez 1, Perry 1.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 37, SCOTUS CC 32 

Scouts CC12 --32 
Lincoln Christian 10 10 --37 

Scouts CC--Rusher 9, Brezensky 9, Steffensmeier 5, Mahoney 4, VunCannon 3, Dierman 2.

Lincoln Christian--K. Ailes 17, Swan 8, A. Hueser 5, Kassebaum 4, A. Ailes 3.

MERIDIAN 40, EXETER-MILLIGAN 35, OT

Meridian 11 12 --40 
Exeter-Milligan 11 12 --35 

Meridian--Dimas 8, Sobotka 8, Stewart 8, K. Pribyl 5, Filipi 4, Hofstetter 3, Niderklein 2, Ward 2.

Home team--Turrubiates 12, Staskal 8, Krupicka 5, Kanode 4, Swanson 4, Oldehoeft 2.

LINCOLN EAST 60, KEARNEY 53

Kearney 13 11 20 --53 
Lincoln East 20 10 19 11 --60 

Kearney--Province 13, Rusher 10, Garner 9, Hatcher 9, Dutenhoffer 4, Franzen 4, Straka 3, Skeen 1.

Lincoln East--Barnard 15, Denker 11, Shaw 11, E. Bovaird 9, Faalii 6, Adams 3, Rasmussen 3, S. Bovaird 2.

