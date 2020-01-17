Girls basketball scores and postponements, 1/17

Girls basketball
FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES
Aquinas at Grand Island CC, ppd.
Auburn at Fairbury, ppd.
Columbus Lakeview at Centennial, ccd.
Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock, ppd. to Feb. 15
Crete at York, ppd.
Cross County at David City, ppd.
Deshler at McCool Junction
Heartland at East Butler
High Plains at Dorchester
Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus, ppd.
Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X, ppd.
Lincoln North Star at Norfolk, ppd.
Lincoln Northeast at Kearney, ppd.
Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island, ppd.
Lourdes CC at Lincoln Lutheran, ppd. to Jan. 23
You have free articles remaining.
Seward at Schuyler, ppd.
Thayer Central at Sutton
Yutan at Malcolm, ppd. to Jan. 30
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A DIVISION
At Beatrice City Auditorium
1st: BDS vs. Falls City SH, ppd. to 5:45 p.m. Sat.
3rd: Sterling vs. Diller-Odell, ppd. to 11:45 a.m. Sat.
At SCC-Beatrice
Meridian vs. Johnson-Brock, ppd. to 1:15 p.m. Sat.
Freeman vs. Exeter-Milligan, ppd. to 11:45 a.m. Sat.
B DIVISION
At Beatrice City Auditorium
1st: HTRS vs. Southern, ppd. to 2:45 p.m. Sat.
3rd: Johnson Co. Central vs. Pawnee City, ppd. to 8:45 a.m. Sat.
At SCC-Beatrice
Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston, ppd. to 8:45 a.m. Sat.
Tri County vs. Palmyra, ppd. to 10:15 a.m. Sat.