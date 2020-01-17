Girls basketball scores and postponements, 1/17
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores and postponements, 1/17

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES

Aquinas at Grand Island CC, ppd.

Auburn at Fairbury, ppd.

Columbus Lakeview at Centennial, ccd.

Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock, ppd. to Feb. 15

Crete at York, ppd.

Cross County at David City, ppd.

Deshler at McCool Junction

Heartland at East Butler

High Plains at Dorchester

Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus, ppd.

Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X, ppd.

Lincoln North Star at Norfolk, ppd.

Lincoln Northeast at Kearney, ppd.

Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island, ppd.

Lourdes CC at Lincoln Lutheran, ppd. to Jan. 23

Seward at Schuyler, ppd.

Thayer Central at Sutton

Yutan at Malcolm, ppd. to Jan. 30

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A DIVISION

At Beatrice City Auditorium

1st: BDS vs. Falls City SH, ppd. to 5:45 p.m. Sat.

3rd: Sterling vs. Diller-Odell, ppd. to 11:45 a.m. Sat.

At SCC-Beatrice

Meridian vs. Johnson-Brock, ppd. to 1:15 p.m. Sat.

Freeman vs. Exeter-Milligan, ppd. to 11:45 a.m. Sat.

B DIVISION

At Beatrice City Auditorium

1st: HTRS vs. Southern, ppd. to 2:45 p.m. Sat.

3rd: Johnson Co. Central vs. Pawnee City, ppd. to 8:45 a.m. Sat.

At SCC-Beatrice

Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston, ppd. to 8:45 a.m. Sat.

Tri County vs. Palmyra, ppd. to 10:15 a.m. Sat.

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News