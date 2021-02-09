Girls basketball scores, 2/9

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Cedar Bluffs
Lincoln East 58, Columbus 44
Lincoln Northeast 60, Kearney 41
Lincoln Pius X 74, Elkhorn 54
Parkview Christian 46, Boys Town 32
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 70, Conestoga 41
BDS 54, Meridian 37
Centennial 38, Yutan 34
Crete 50, Platteview 38
Cross County 49, East Butler 9
Deshler 57, Heartland 28
Doniphan-Trumbull at Thayer Central
Dorchester 55, Hampton 54
Exeter-Milligan 45, McCool Junction 35
Falls City 45, Diller-Odell 36
Falls City SH 73, East Atchison, Mo. 34
Fillmore Central 52, Sandy Creek 27
HTRS 56, Tri County 32
Humphrey SF 60, Aquinas 19
Johnson County Central at Elmwood-Murdock, ccd.
Loomis 58, Axtell 33
Louisville 49, Raymond Central 37
Lourdes CC 44, Brownell Talbot 25
Malcolm 67, Wahoo 37
Norris 51, Omaha Skutt 48
Seward 49, Fairbury 44
Southern 51, Lewiston 30
Sterling at Freeman, ppd.
Sutton 52, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Syracuse 41, Auburn 36
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 65, Stuart 29
Ansley/Litchfield 52, Arcardia-Loup City 37
Arapahoe 40, Cambridge 34
Archbishop Bergan 48, Oakland-Craig 34
Aurora 38, Lexington 34
BRLD 56, Wisner-Pilger 36
Battle Creek 67, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Bayard 61, Leyton 29
Bellevue East 64, Omaha South 12
Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 42
Bird City-Cheylin, Kan. 55, Hitchcock County 53
Bloomfield 66, Santee 54
Blue Hill 51, Bertrand 29
Boone Central 47, Centura 38
Bridgeport 75, Gordon-Rushville 44
Broken Bow 54, Ord 35
CWC 55, Elgin-PJ 31
Central Valley 39, Elkhorn Valley 32
Chadron 37, Valentine 26
Clarkson/Leigh 35, Pierce 31
Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 30
Elkhorn North 60, Blair 37
Elm Creek 60, Hi-Line 19
Fullerton 68, St. Edward 15
Garden County 56, Hyannis 20
Gothenburg 53, Ogallala 39
Gretna 56, Omaha North 30
Guardian Angels CC 69, Pender 67
Hartington CC 50, Homer 35
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wausa 30
Hemingford 50, Morrill 47
Hershey 63, Paxton 24
Loomis 58, Axtell 33
Nebraska Christian 63, Nebraska Lutheran 25
North Bend Central 72, Tekamah-Herman 41
North Central 71, Colome, S.D. 50
North Platte St. Pats 71, Dundy Co.-Stratton 31
Omaha Central 54, Omaha Northwest 31
Omaha Gross 64, Omaha Concordia 51
O'Neill 56, Planview 42
Osceola 46, High Plains 24
Overton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Perkins County 57, Creek Valley 14
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 58, Kimball 41
Potter-Dix 51, Peetz, Colo. 25
Shelton 40, Silver Lake 29
Sidney 64, Alliance 24
South Loup 51, Anselmo-Merna 41
South Platte 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 48
South Sioux City 64, Sioux City West, Iowa 49
Southwest 48, Wallace 37
St. Mary's 37, Boyd County 35
St. Paul 41, Ravenna 29