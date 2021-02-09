 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 2/9
Girls basketball scores, 2/9

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Cedar Bluffs

Lincoln East 58, Columbus 44  

Lincoln Northeast 60, Kearney 41

Lincoln Pius X 74, Elkhorn 54 

Parkview Christian 46, Boys Town 32

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 70, Conestoga 41 

BDS 54, Meridian 37 

Centennial 38, Yutan 34

Crete 50, Platteview 38

Cross County 49, East Butler 9  

Deshler 57, Heartland 28

Doniphan-Trumbull at Thayer Central

Dorchester 55, Hampton 54

Exeter-Milligan 45, McCool Junction 35 

Falls City 45, Diller-Odell 36

Falls City SH 73, East Atchison, Mo. 34  

Fillmore Central 52, Sandy Creek 27 

HTRS 56, Tri County 32

Humphrey SF 60, Aquinas 19  

Johnson County Central at Elmwood-Murdock, ccd.

Loomis 58, Axtell 33

Louisville 49, Raymond Central 37

Lourdes CC 44, Brownell Talbot 25  

Malcolm 67, Wahoo 37 

Norris 51, Omaha Skutt 48

Seward 49, Fairbury 44 

Southern 51, Lewiston 30

Sterling at Freeman, ppd.

Sutton 52, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Syracuse 41, Auburn 36 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 65, Stuart 29 

Ansley/Litchfield 52, Arcardia-Loup City 37

Arapahoe 40, Cambridge 34

Archbishop Bergan 48, Oakland-Craig 34

Aurora 38, Lexington 34

BRLD 56, Wisner-Pilger 36

Battle Creek 67, Neligh-Oakdale 38

Bayard 61, Leyton 29

Bellevue East 64, Omaha South 12

Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 42

Bird City-Cheylin, Kan. 55, Hitchcock County 53

Bloomfield 66, Santee 54

Blue Hill 51, Bertrand 29

Boone Central 47, Centura 38

Bridgeport 75, Gordon-Rushville 44

Broken Bow 54, Ord 35

CWC 55, Elgin-PJ 31

Central Valley 39, Elkhorn Valley 32

Chadron 37, Valentine 26

Clarkson/Leigh 35, Pierce 31

Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 30

Elkhorn North 60, Blair 37

Elm Creek 60, Hi-Line 19

Fullerton 68, St. Edward 15

Garden County 56, Hyannis 20

Gothenburg 53, Ogallala 39

Gretna 56, Omaha North 30

Guardian Angels CC 69, Pender 67

Hartington CC 50, Homer 35

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wausa 30

Hemingford 50, Morrill 47

Hershey 63, Paxton 24

Nebraska Christian 63, Nebraska Lutheran 25

North Bend Central 72, Tekamah-Herman 41

North Central 71, Colome, S.D. 50

North Platte St. Pats 71, Dundy Co.-Stratton 31

Omaha Central 54, Omaha Northwest 31

Omaha Gross 64, Omaha Concordia 51

O'Neill 56, Planview 42

Osceola 46, High Plains 24

Overton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Perkins County 57, Creek Valley 14

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 58, Kimball 41

Potter-Dix 51, Peetz, Colo. 25

Shelton 40, Silver Lake 29

Sidney 64, Alliance 24

South Loup 51, Anselmo-Merna 41

South Platte 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 48

South Sioux City 64, Sioux City West, Iowa 49

Southwest 48, Wallace 37

St. Mary's 37, Boyd County 35

St. Paul 41, Ravenna 29

S-E-M 42, Twin Loup 30

Sutherland 48, Maxwell 24

West Point-Beemer 61, Madison 23

Winnebago 58, Wakefield 46

Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 42

