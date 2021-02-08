 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball scores, 2/8
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 2/8

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 37, Aquinas 28

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ralston 7

Parkview Christian 44, College View 26

AREA SCHOOLS

David City 49, Cross County 32

East Butler at Heartland, ccd.

Johnson County Central 41, Palmyra 31

Pawnee City at Omaha Christian, ccd.

Norfolk 55, Grand Island 24

Syracuse 52, Arlington 28

Smith Center, Kan. 55, Superior 38

PIONEER CONFERENCE

3rd: Southern 48, Sterling 34 

SNC TOURNAMENT

1st: Centennial 38, Sutton 28

3rd: Thayer Central 37, Fairbury 33

OTHER SCHOOLS

Burwell 64, Palmer 25

Elkhorn Valley 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 34

Gothenburg 64, Minden 46

Homer 49, Siouxland, Iowa 40

Nebraska Lutheran 26, Harvard 16

Omaha Roncalli 41, Omaha Duchesne 36 

West Holt 51, Neligh-Oakdale 30

High school girls basketball logo 2
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: 2019 Class D-2 champions Wynot postgame news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News