Girls basketball scores, 2/8

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 37, Aquinas 28
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ralston 7
Parkview Christian 44, College View 26
AREA SCHOOLS
David City 49, Cross County 32
East Butler at Heartland, ccd.
Johnson County Central 41, Palmyra 31
Pawnee City at Omaha Christian, ccd.
Norfolk 55, Grand Island 24
Syracuse 52, Arlington 28
Smith Center, Kan. 55, Superior 38
PIONEER CONFERENCE
3rd: Southern 48, Sterling 34
SNC TOURNAMENT
1st: Centennial 38, Sutton 28
3rd: Thayer Central 37, Fairbury 33
OTHER SCHOOLS
Burwell 64, Palmer 25
Elkhorn Valley 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 34
Gothenburg 64, Minden 46