Girls basketball scores, 2/8

CITY SCHOOLS

Boys Town at Parkview Christian

Elkhorn at Lincoln Pius X

Weeping Water at Lincoln Christian

AREA SCHOOLS

Bishop Neumann at Yutan

Crete 37, Platteview 32

Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood

Cross County 42, East Butler 32

Diller-Odell 51, Falls City 44

Elmwood-Murdock 55, Johnson County Central 27

Exeter-Milligan 52, McCool Junction 42

Falls City SH at East Atchison, Mo.

Fillmore Central 66, Sandy Creek 38

Freeman at Sterling

Hampton 48, Dorchester 34

Heartland at Deshler

Humphrey SF 55, Aquinas 26

Lourdes CC 52, Brownell Talbot 28

Meridian at BDS

Omaha Duchesne at Waverly

Omaha Skutt 53, Norris 47

Raymond Central 38, Louisville 23

Seward at Fairbury

Southern 65, Lewiston 44

Sutton 53, Wilber-Clatonia 29

Syracuse at Auburn

Tri County at HTRS

Wahoo at Malcolm

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Ainsworth 56, Stuart 41

Ansley/Litchfield 48, Arcadia/Loup City 37

Bellevue East 70, Omaha South 29

Bellevue West 77, Omaha Benson 66

Blue Hill 42, Bertrand 33

Bloomfield 66, Santee 52

Bridgeport 39, Amherst 37

BRLDN 69, Wisner-Pilger 51

Cambridge 59, Arapahoe 32

Cedar Catholic 67, Homer 61

Clarkson/Leigh 42, Pierce 31

Cozad 46, Sandhills Valley 26

Creighton 71, Lutheran Northeast 54

Elgin/PJ 71, CWC 49

Elkhorn Valley 73, Central Valley 43

Elm Creek 56, Hi-Line 31

Fremont 76, Grand Island 12

Fullerton 57, St. Edward 10

Gothenburg 41, Ogallala 24

Gretna 72, Omaha North 26

Hay Springs 51, Minatare 29

Kenesaw 36, Red Cloud 19

Nebraska Christian 68, Nebraska Lutheran 23

North Bend Central 61, Tekamah-Herman 29

North Central 66, Colome 14

North Platte SP 2, Dundy County Stratton 0, fft.

Omaha Central 69, Omaha Northwest 43

Omaha Marian 57, Omaha Burke

Omaha Roncalli 55, Bennington 47

Overton 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

O'Neill 51, Plainview 47

Perkins County 63, Creek Valley 21

Pine Bluffs 55, Kimball 34

Shelton 39, Silver Lake 19

South Loup 40, Anselmo-Merna 29

Southeast 53, Wallace 46

St. Paul 41, Ravenna 27

S-E-M 47, Twin Loup 36

Sutherland 45, Maxwell 30

Tri County Northeast 49, Randolph 25

Wakefield 77, Winnebago 44

Husker News