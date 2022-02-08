Girls basketball scores, 2/8

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Boys Town at Parkview Christian
Elkhorn at Lincoln Pius X
Weeping Water at Lincoln Christian
AREA SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann at Yutan
Crete 37, Platteview 32
Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood
Cross County 42, East Butler 32
Diller-Odell 51, Falls City 44
Elmwood-Murdock 55, Johnson County Central 27
Exeter-Milligan 52, McCool Junction 42
Falls City SH at East Atchison, Mo.
Fillmore Central 66, Sandy Creek 38
Freeman at Sterling
Hampton 48, Dorchester 34
Heartland at Deshler
Humphrey SF 55, Aquinas 26
Lourdes CC 52, Brownell Talbot 28
Meridian at BDS
Omaha Duchesne at Waverly
Omaha Skutt 53, Norris 47
Raymond Central 38, Louisville 23
Seward at Fairbury
Southern 65, Lewiston 44
Sutton 53, Wilber-Clatonia 29
Syracuse at Auburn
Tri County at HTRS
Wahoo at Malcolm
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 56, Stuart 41
Ansley/Litchfield 48, Arcadia/Loup City 37
Bellevue East 70, Omaha South 29
Bellevue West 77, Omaha Benson 66
Blue Hill 42, Bertrand 33
Bloomfield 66, Santee 52
Bridgeport 39, Amherst 37
BRLDN 69, Wisner-Pilger 51
Cambridge 59, Arapahoe 32
Cedar Catholic 67, Homer 61
Clarkson/Leigh 42, Pierce 31
Cozad 46, Sandhills Valley 26
Creighton 71, Lutheran Northeast 54
Elgin/PJ 71, CWC 49
Elkhorn Valley 73, Central Valley 43
Elm Creek 56, Hi-Line 31
Fremont 76, Grand Island 12
Fullerton 57, St. Edward 10
Gothenburg 41, Ogallala 24
Gretna 72, Omaha North 26
Hay Springs 51, Minatare 29
Kenesaw 36, Red Cloud 19
Nebraska Christian 68, Nebraska Lutheran 23
North Bend Central 61, Tekamah-Herman 29
North Central 66, Colome 14
North Platte SP 2, Dundy County Stratton 0, fft.
Omaha Central 69, Omaha Northwest 43
Omaha Marian 57, Omaha Burke
Omaha Roncalli 55, Bennington 47
Overton 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
O'Neill 51, Plainview 47
Perkins County 63, Creek Valley 21
Pine Bluffs 55, Kimball 34
Shelton 39, Silver Lake 19
South Loup 40, Anselmo-Merna 29
Southeast 53, Wallace 46
St. Paul 41, Ravenna 27
S-E-M 47, Twin Loup 36
Sutherland 45, Maxwell 30
Tri County Northeast 49, Randolph 25
Wakefield 77, Winnebago 44