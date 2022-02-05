 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 2/5

  Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 32

Lincoln East 46, Bellevue West 44

Lincoln High 64, Omaha Northwest 30

Lincoln Lutheran at Hastings SC

Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Marian 63, OT

Lincoln North Star at Columbus

Millard North 48, Lincoln Southwest 34

Parkview Christian 51, Cedar Bluffs 22

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice 41, Wahoo 38

Cross County at High Plains

York 61, Columbus Lakeview 32

ECNC TOURNAMENT

1st: Malcolm vs. Elmwood-Murdock

3rd: Auburn vs. Falls City

5th: Freeman 35, Mead 27

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Falls City SH vs. Lourdes CC

3rd: Diller-Odell 48 Lewiston 36

SNC TOURNAMENT

1st: Superior vs. Milford

3rd: Sutton vs. Fairbury

Heartland vs. Thayer Central

David City 53, Fillmore Central 41

Wilber-Clatonia 33, Sandy Creek 27, OT

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Ainsworth 55, McCook 45

Arapahoe 51, Hitchcock County 28

Aurora 42, Lexington 39

Bellevue East 64, Omaha Westside 41

Bennington 45, Omaha Duchesne 35

Blair 48, Lewis Central, Iowa, 40

Brownell Talbot 44, Boys Town 11

Clarkson-Leigh 68, BRLD 54

Columbus Scotus 34, Kearney Catholic 32

Elm Creek 50, Ansley-Litchfield 46

Franklin 40, Blue Hill 38 

Fremont 72, Glenwood, IA 57

Lawrence-Nelson 34, Red Cloud 30

Millard West 44, Gretna 33

Norfolk Catholic 60, Hartington CC 54

North Platte St. Pat's 45, Cambridge 38

Omaha Benson 55, Elkhorn South 43

Omaha Mercy 48, Omaha Concordia 25

Papillion-La Vista 53, Omaha Burke 36

Pleasanton 56, Overton 35

St. Mary's 55, Niobrara Verdigre 51

