Girls basketball scores, 2/5

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 32
Lincoln East 46, Bellevue West 44
Lincoln High 64, Omaha Northwest 30
Lincoln Lutheran at Hastings SC
Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Marian 63, OT
Lincoln North Star at Columbus
Millard North 48, Lincoln Southwest 34
Parkview Christian 51, Cedar Bluffs 22
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice 41, Wahoo 38
Cross County at High Plains
York 61, Columbus Lakeview 32
ECNC TOURNAMENT
1st: Malcolm vs. Elmwood-Murdock
3rd: Auburn vs. Falls City
5th: Freeman 35, Mead 27
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Falls City SH vs. Lourdes CC
3rd: Diller-Odell 48 Lewiston 36
SNC TOURNAMENT
1st: Superior vs. Milford
3rd: Sutton vs. Fairbury
Heartland vs. Thayer Central
David City 53, Fillmore Central 41
Wilber-Clatonia 33, Sandy Creek 27, OT
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 55, McCook 45
Arapahoe 51, Hitchcock County 28
Aurora 42, Lexington 39
Bellevue East 64, Omaha Westside 41
Bennington 45, Omaha Duchesne 35
Blair 48, Lewis Central, Iowa, 40
Brownell Talbot 44, Boys Town 11
Clarkson-Leigh 68, BRLD 54
Columbus Scotus 34, Kearney Catholic 32
Elm Creek 50, Ansley-Litchfield 46
Franklin 40, Blue Hill 38
Fremont 72, Glenwood, IA 57
Lawrence-Nelson 34, Red Cloud 30
Millard West 44, Gretna 33
Norfolk Catholic 60, Hartington CC 54
North Platte St. Pat's 45, Cambridge 38
Omaha Benson 55, Elkhorn South 43
Omaha Mercy 48, Omaha Concordia 25
Papillion-La Vista 53, Omaha Burke 36
Pleasanton 56, Overton 35
St. Mary's 55, Niobrara Verdigre 51