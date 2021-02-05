 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 2/5
agate

Girls basketball scores, 2/5

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Brownell Talbot 42, Parkview Christian 33

Fremont 90, Lincoln High 69

Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln East 38 

Lincoln Southwest 59, Columbus 30

Norfolk 47, Lincoln Southeast 28

Norris 44, Lincoln Christian 36

AREA SCHOOLS

Aurora 56, Waverly 52, OT

BDS 49, Shelby-Rising City 12

Blair 51, Seward 41

DC West 60, Ashland-Greenwood 59

Dorchester 51, Giltner 20

East Butler 45, High Plains 26

Elkhorn 41, Wahoo 27

Exeter-Milligan 63, Hampton 37

Fort Calhoun 43 Nebraska City 36

Kearney 65, Grand Island 22

McCool Junction 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35

Meridian 43, Osceola 34

York 57, Holdrege 33

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Diller-Odell 45, Johnson-Brock 36

HTRS 74, Lewiston 54

Friend vs. Tri County

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 55, Sandhills/Thedford 44

Arapahoe 58, Brady 18

Arlington 38, Conestoga 35

Bellevue West 58, Omaha South 16

Burwell 62, Spalding Academy 15

Chase County 49, North Platte St. Pat's 36

Crawford 55, Cody-Kilgore 45

Elkhorn North 68, Omaha Skutt 53

Garden County 42, Potter-Dix 18

Gothenburg 32, Valentine 16

Grand Island CC 49, Lexington 29

Gretna 36, Omaha Benson 23

Leyton 41, Creek Valley 31

Louisville 28, Logan View/SS 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Hitchcock County 21

Medicine Valley 42, Bertrand 34

Millard North 48, Elkhorn South 27

Millard West 47, Omaha Westside 44

Minden 51, Cozad 24

Mullen 43, South Loup 29

Nebraska Christian 62, Riverside 16

North Platte 46, Hastings 45, OT

Northwest 75, Schuyler 7

Ogallala 49, McCook 46, OT

Omaha Concordia 60, Plattsmouth 48

Papillion-La Vista South 58, Bellevue East 46

Paxton 36, Sandhills Valley 21

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 52, Chadron 27

Scottsbluff 72, Alliance 23

Sidney 58, Gering 52

Sioux County 51, Minatare 11

South Platte 55, Arthur County 42

Southern Valley 56, Alma 40

Southwest 37, Dundy County-Stratton 31

Twin Loup 49, Elba 21

Wallace 62, Maxwell 33

Wauneta-Palisade 69, Sutherland 64

EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BRLD 50, Oakland-Craig 40

Pender 68, Howells/Dodge 44

West Point-Beemer 57, North Bend Central 46

LEWIS & CLARK TOURNAMENT

Bloomfield 59, Wausa 47

Homer 52, Hartington-Newcastle 44

Laurel-C-C 53, Osmond 42

Plainview 49, Creighton 44

Winnebago 79, Wakefield 51

Winside 50, Walthill 28

LOUPLATTE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Ord 49, Ravenna 41

Wood River 47, St. Paul 31

TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Blue Hill 42, Silver Lake 25

Shelton 39, Franklin 38

WESTERN TRAILS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Bridgeport 70, Mitchell 32

Gordon-Rushville 35, Morrill 32

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

