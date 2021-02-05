Girls basketball scores, 2/5

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Brownell Talbot 42, Parkview Christian 33
Fremont 90, Lincoln High 69
Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln East 38
Lincoln Southwest 59, Columbus 30
Norfolk 47, Lincoln Southeast 28
Norris 44, Lincoln Christian 36
AREA SCHOOLS
Aurora 56, Waverly 52, OT
BDS 49, Shelby-Rising City 12
Blair 51, Seward 41
DC West 60, Ashland-Greenwood 59
Dorchester 51, Giltner 20
East Butler 45, High Plains 26
Elkhorn 41, Wahoo 27
Exeter-Milligan 63, Hampton 37
Fort Calhoun 43 Nebraska City 36
Kearney 65, Grand Island 22
McCool Junction 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35
Meridian 43, Osceola 34
York 57, Holdrege 33
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Diller-Odell 45, Johnson-Brock 36
HTRS 74, Lewiston 54
Friend vs. Tri County
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 55, Sandhills/Thedford 44
Arapahoe 58, Brady 18
Arlington 38, Conestoga 35
Bellevue West 58, Omaha South 16
Burwell 62, Spalding Academy 15
Chase County 49, North Platte St. Pat's 36
Crawford 55, Cody-Kilgore 45
Elkhorn North 68, Omaha Skutt 53
Garden County 42, Potter-Dix 18
Gothenburg 32, Valentine 16
Grand Island CC 49, Lexington 29
Gretna 36, Omaha Benson 23
Leyton 41, Creek Valley 31
Louisville 28, Logan View/SS 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Hitchcock County 21
Medicine Valley 42, Bertrand 34
Millard North 48, Elkhorn South 27
Millard West 47, Omaha Westside 44
Minden 51, Cozad 24
Mullen 43, South Loup 29
Nebraska Christian 62, Riverside 16
North Platte 46, Hastings 45, OT
Northwest 75, Schuyler 7
Ogallala 49, McCook 46, OT
Omaha Concordia 60, Plattsmouth 48
Papillion-La Vista South 58, Bellevue East 46
Paxton 36, Sandhills Valley 21
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 52, Chadron 27
Scottsbluff 72, Alliance 23
Sidney 58, Gering 52
Sioux County 51, Minatare 11
South Platte 55, Arthur County 42
Southern Valley 56, Alma 40
Southwest 37, Dundy County-Stratton 31
Twin Loup 49, Elba 21
Wallace 62, Maxwell 33
Wauneta-Palisade 69, Sutherland 64
EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
BRLD 50, Oakland-Craig 40
Pender 68, Howells/Dodge 44
West Point-Beemer 57, North Bend Central 46
LEWIS & CLARK TOURNAMENT
Bloomfield 59, Wausa 47
Homer 52, Hartington-Newcastle 44
Laurel-C-C 53, Osmond 42
Plainview 49, Creighton 44
Winnebago 79, Wakefield 51
Winside 50, Walthill 28
LOUPLATTE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Ord 49, Ravenna 41
Wood River 47, St. Paul 31
TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Blue Hill 42, Silver Lake 25
Shelton 39, Franklin 38
WESTERN TRAILS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Bridgeport 70, Mitchell 32
Gordon-Rushville 35, Morrill 32