Girls basketball scores, 2/4
  • Updated
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran at Ashland-Greenwood, ccd.

Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 40  

AREA SCHOOLS

Bishop Neumann 55, Waverly 45 

Columbus Scotus 36, Aquinas 17  

Dorchester 43, Nebraska Lutheran 17 

Nebraska City at Raymond Central, ccd.

Yutan at Syracuse, ccd.

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Freeman 34, Falls City 32  

Mead 41, Palmyra 35

Semifinals

Malcolm 55, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Weeping Water 49, Auburn 29

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Falls City SH 47, Southern 33

Lourdes CC 55, Sterling 36 

SNC TOURNAMENT

Centennial 44, Thayer Central 33

Sutton 38, Fairbury 23

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 47, Kearney Catholic 44

Anselmo-Merna 57, Twin Loup 22 

Archbishop Bergan 60, Fort Calhoun 26

Arthur County 44, Garden County 39 

Gordon-Rushville 55, Hemingford 24 

Grand Island CC 54, Cozad 28

Lakota Tech, S.D. 59, Hay Springs 40

Loomis 47, Elm Creek 46 

Mitchell 64, Bayard 41 

Morrill 54, Kimball 36

Mullen 59, Sandhills/Thedford 26

North Central 56, Elkhorn Valley 47 

Omaha Gross 31, Omaha Skutt 30

Palmer 35, Heartland Lutheran 33 

Platteview 62, Ralston 22 

Potter-Dix 42, Creek Valley 36 

Sandhills Valley 54, Brady 34 

Wauneta-Palisade 51, Medicine Valley 39 

FORT KEARNY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Pleasanton 41, Overton 31

MID-STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Battle Creek 41, Norfolk Catholic 39 

Pierce 43, Wayne 33

Guardian Angels CC 35, Hartington CC 26

NIOBRARA VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Elgin/PJ 50, CWC 47

Elkhorn Valley 56, North Central 47

WESTERN TRAILS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Mitchell 64, Bayard 41

