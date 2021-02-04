Girls basketball scores, 2/4

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran at Ashland-Greenwood, ccd.
Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 40
AREA SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann 55, Waverly 45
Columbus Scotus 36, Aquinas 17
Dorchester 43, Nebraska Lutheran 17
Nebraska City at Raymond Central, ccd.
Yutan at Syracuse, ccd.
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Freeman 34, Falls City 32
Mead 41, Palmyra 35
Semifinals
Malcolm 55, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Weeping Water 49, Auburn 29
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Falls City SH 47, Southern 33
Lourdes CC 55, Sterling 36
SNC TOURNAMENT
Centennial 44, Thayer Central 33
Sutton 38, Fairbury 23
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 47, Kearney Catholic 44
Anselmo-Merna 57, Twin Loup 22
Archbishop Bergan 60, Fort Calhoun 26
Arthur County 44, Garden County 39
Gordon-Rushville 55, Hemingford 24
Grand Island CC 54, Cozad 28
Lakota Tech, S.D. 59, Hay Springs 40
Loomis 47, Elm Creek 46
Mitchell 64, Bayard 41
Morrill 54, Kimball 36
Mullen 59, Sandhills/Thedford 26
North Central 56, Elkhorn Valley 47
Omaha Gross 31, Omaha Skutt 30
Palmer 35, Heartland Lutheran 33
Platteview 62, Ralston 22
Potter-Dix 42, Creek Valley 36
Sandhills Valley 54, Brady 34
Wauneta-Palisade 51, Medicine Valley 39
FORT KEARNY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Pleasanton 41, Overton 31