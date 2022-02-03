 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 2/3

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Northeast 48, Lincoln North Star 28

AREA SCHOOLS

Bishop Neumann 47, Waverly 33

Columbus Scotus 43, Aquinas 20

Dorchester 46, Nebraska Lutheran 42, OT

Raymond Central 52, Nebraska City 34

Syracuse 46, Yutan 25

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Falls City SH vs. Diller-Odell

Lourdes CC vs. Lewiston

SNC TOURNAMENT

Sutton vs. Milford

Fairbury vs. Superior

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arthur County 45, Garden County 34

Bayard 59, Morrill 10

Central Valley 44, St. Edward 16

Centura 36, Central City 18

Conestoga 44, Arlington 33

Gretna 51, Omaha Benson 30

Johnson County Central 57, Weeping Water 39

Mitchell 48, Hemingford 45

Omaha Christian 40, Whiting, IA 30

Platteview 69, Ralston 35

Potter-Dix 52, Creek Valley 43

Ravenna 49, Wood River 34

Sandhills Valley 53, Brady 26

Wauneta-Palisade 56, Medicine Valley 41

Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Ansley/Litchfield 22

