Girls basketball scores, 2/3

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Northeast 48, Lincoln North Star 28
AREA SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann 47, Waverly 33
Columbus Scotus 43, Aquinas 20
Dorchester 46, Nebraska Lutheran 42, OT
Raymond Central 52, Nebraska City 34
Syracuse 46, Yutan 25
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Falls City SH vs. Diller-Odell
Lourdes CC vs. Lewiston
SNC TOURNAMENT
Sutton vs. Milford
Fairbury vs. Superior
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arthur County 45, Garden County 34
Bayard 59, Morrill 10
Central Valley 44, St. Edward 16
Centura 36, Central City 18
Conestoga 44, Arlington 33
Gretna 51, Omaha Benson 30
Johnson County Central 57, Weeping Water 39
Mitchell 48, Hemingford 45
Omaha Christian 40, Whiting, IA 30
Platteview 69, Ralston 35
Potter-Dix 52, Creek Valley 43
Ravenna 49, Wood River 34
Sandhills Valley 53, Brady 26
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Medicine Valley 41
Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Ansley/Litchfield 22