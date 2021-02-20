 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 2/20
Girls basketball scores, 2/20

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South 57, Lincoln Southeast 40

Fremont at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln High at Gretna

Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln North Star

CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS

B-1: South Sioux City at Norris, 3 p.m.

B-2: Hastings at Elkhorn North, 2 p.m.

B-3: Crete 40, Waverly 31 

B-4: Ashland-Greenwood at Omaha Skutt, 3 p.m.

B-5: Blair at York, 2 p.m.

B-6: Elkhorn at Scottsbluff, 1 p.m. MT

B-7: Bennington 53, Beatrice 48

B-8: Northwest at Omaha Gross, 2 p.m.

