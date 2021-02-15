Girls basketball scores, 2/15

Girls basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
Fairbury at Auburn, ppd.
Malcolm at Nebraska City, ccd.
Papillion-La Vista at Columbus, ccd.
Syracuse at Louisville
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Girls basketball
Fairbury at Auburn, ppd.
Malcolm at Nebraska City, ccd.
Papillion-La Vista at Columbus, ccd.
Syracuse at Louisville
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Clark Grell takes a look at the latest ratings as the lower five classes begin postseason play.
From Falls City to Big Springs, a look at results from across the state.
We're not disregarding any soldiers, anybody that serves. We're just trying to bring awareness to show that we know what's going on."
"I’ve been very fortunate to have good players, good assistant coaches and that really makes my job easy.”
"It’s the double-edged sword where you don’t want to freak them out and let them know how big of a game it is if they don’t play very hard."
Because of cancellations, Beatrice has played only once since Jan. 30 and will now have to wait for its subdistrict game against Crete due to weather.
A look at Friday's results from the prep hardwood.
From Falls City to Big Springs, a look at results from across the state.
Rounding up the stats from Tuesday's action on the prep girls basketball hardwood.
The Cardinals beat Platteview 50-38 on Tuesday, lifting the Hall of Fame coach into a tie for most career girls basketball wins in state history.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.