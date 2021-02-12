 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 2/12
Girls basketball scores, 2/12

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Southeast 43

Lincoln Pius X 75, Omaha South 19

Lincoln Southwest 55, Lincoln East 40

AREA SCHOOLS

Bishop Neumann 50, Archbishop Bergan 37 

BDS at High Plains, ccd. 

Blue Hill 44, Deshler 36

Boys Town at Lourdes CC, ccd.

Crete 38, Aurora 26

Cross County 42, Exeter-Milligan 35 

David City 40, Wilber-Clatonia 18

Elkhorn North 48, Norris 41

Fairbury 71, Schuyler 20 

Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central, ppd. 

Friend at Diller-Odell, ccd. 

Grand Island 40, Omaha North 37

Johnson-Brock 48, HTRS 42 

Johnson County Central at Yutan, ccd. 

McCool Junction 35, Dorchester 34

Meridian 46, Silver Lake 38

Milford 57, Sandy Creek 19

Millard South 68, Columbus 29

Nebraska City at Blair, ccd.

Northwest at Beatrice, ccd.

Pawnee City at Lewiston

Sutton 47, Fillmore Central 39 

Superior 40, Lawrence-Nelson 32

Syracuse 54, Conestoga 18 

Thayer Central at Southern, ccd. 

Wahoo 64, Omaha Mercy 25

York 51, Seward 34

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Alma 53, Cambridge 34 

Arapahoe 40, Bertrand 27 

BRLD 59, Logan View-SS 22

Creighton 51, Plainview 37

Crofton 55, Randolph 16

CWC 69, Neligh-Oakdale 27

Elm Creek 46, Amherst 42 

Fullerton 64, Central City 48 

Hampton 45, Giltner 30 

Hartington CC 31, Pierce 17

Holdrege 47, St. Paul 40 

Humphrey SF 67, Elkhorn Valley 41 

Laurel-C-C 41, Summerland 28

Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Wauneta-Palisade 45 

Mead 51, Omaha Christian 33 

Millard North 62, Millard West 28

Niobrara 59, West Boyd 41

Niobrara/Verdigre 59, Boyd County 41 

Norfolk Catholic 46, Stanton 38 

North Bend Central 56, Wayne 32

North Platte 58, Gering 39

Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42 

Omaha Central 52, Omaha Westside 43

Omaha Roncalli 55, Ralston 33 

Osceola 31, Shelby-Rising City 29

Osmond 52, Wausa 41 

Overton 53, S-E-M 41

Papillion-La Vista 46, Gretna 35

Pleasanton 70, Loomis 33

Ponca 59, Homer 37 

Scottsbluff 59, McCook 41

Shelton 60, Harvard 27 

South Sioux City 68, Omaha Gross 62 

Southern Valley 49, Dundy Co.-Stratton 37

Southwest 45, Axtell 42

Tekamah-Herman 44, Madison 4 

Wallace 49, Hitchcock County 40 

West Point-Beemer 52, Oakland-Craig 32 

Wood River 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 26 

Wynot 49, Hartington-Newcastle 22 

