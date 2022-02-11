Girls basketball scores, 2/11

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 51, Lincoln North Star 32
Kearney Catholic 50, Lincoln Christian 43, OT
Lincoln Northeast 54, Bellevue East 53
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln High
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East
AREA SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 45, Bishop Neumann 40
Auburn 75, Johnson County Central 35
BDS 39, High Plains 17
Cross County 37, Exeter-Milligan 26
David City at Wilber-Clatonia
Deshler 47, Blue Hill 35
Diller-Odell at Friend
Fairbury at Schuyler
Fillmore Central at Sutton
People are also reading…
Johnson-Brock 56, HTRS 33
Lourdes CC 62, Boys Town 31
McCool Junction 49, Dorchester 20
Milford at Sandy Creek
Norris at Elkhorn North
Northwest 43, Beatrice 40
Raymond Central 69, Fort Calhoun 39
Silver Lake 46, Meridian 39
Southern 51, Thayer Central 35
Sterling 61, Tri County 24
Syracuse 42, Conestoga 21
York 56, Seward 37
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 72, Crazy Horse 11
Amherst 46, Elm Creek 34
Anselmo-Merna 59, Ansley/Litchfield 26
Arapahoe 53, Bertrand 32
Bridgeport 67, Gordon-Rushville 46
Burwell 71, Heartland Lutheran 26
Central Valley 69, Twin Loup 43
Centura 50, Arcadia/Loup City 30
Chambers/Wheeler Central 35, Neligh-Oakdale 22
Fullerton 52, Central City 21
Garden County 58, Hay Springs 46
Gothernburg 42, Ainsworth 37
Gretna 49, Papillion-La Vista 45
Hampton 52, Giltner 36
Hemingford 57, Kimball 34
Hitchcock County 42, Wallace 34
Humphrey SF 47, Elkhorn Valley 32
Hyannis 46, Potter-Dix 34
Mead 42, Omaha Christian Academy 29
Medicine Valley 39, Brady 16
Millard South 72, Columbus 37
Niobara/Verdigre 56, Boyd County 35
Norfolk 39, Omaha Northwest 32
Ogallala 27, Mitchell 24
Omaha Benson 61, Omaha Burke 29
Omaha Central 74, Omaha Westside 57
Omaha Roncalli 62, Ralston 18
Omaha Skutt 63, Elkhorn 43
Ord 43, O'Neill 40
Osmond 59, Wausa 47
Overton 50, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32
Papillion-La Vista South 58, Elkhorn South 42
Pleasanton 56, Loomis 53
Ponca 63, Homer 40
Scottsbluff 62, McCook 42
Stuart 57, Randolph 29
St. Paul 50, Holdrege 29
Wauneta-Palisade 61, Maywood/Hayes Center 57
Yutan 64, Wakefield 54