Girls basketball scores, 2/11

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 51, Lincoln North Star 32

Kearney Catholic 50, Lincoln Christian 43, OT

Lincoln Northeast 54, Bellevue East 53

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln High

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East

AREA SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 45, Bishop Neumann 40

Auburn 75, Johnson County Central 35

BDS 39, High Plains 17

Cross County 37, Exeter-Milligan 26

David City at Wilber-Clatonia

Deshler 47, Blue Hill 35

Diller-Odell at Friend

Fairbury at Schuyler

Fillmore Central at Sutton

Johnson-Brock 56, HTRS 33

Lourdes CC 62, Boys Town 31

McCool Junction 49, Dorchester 20

Milford at Sandy Creek 

Norris at Elkhorn North

Northwest 43, Beatrice 40

Raymond Central 69, Fort Calhoun 39

Silver Lake 46, Meridian 39

Southern 51, Thayer Central 35

Sterling 61, Tri County 24

Syracuse 42, Conestoga 21

York 56, Seward 37

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance 72, Crazy Horse 11

Amherst 46, Elm Creek 34

Anselmo-Merna 59, Ansley/Litchfield 26

Arapahoe 53, Bertrand 32

Bridgeport 67, Gordon-Rushville 46

Burwell 71, Heartland Lutheran 26

Central Valley 69, Twin Loup 43

Centura 50, Arcadia/Loup City 30

Chambers/Wheeler Central 35, Neligh-Oakdale 22

Fullerton 52, Central City 21

Garden County 58, Hay Springs 46

Gothernburg 42, Ainsworth 37

Gretna 49, Papillion-La Vista 45

Hampton 52, Giltner 36

Hemingford 57, Kimball 34

Hitchcock County 42, Wallace 34

Humphrey SF 47, Elkhorn Valley 32

Hyannis 46, Potter-Dix 34

Mead 42, Omaha Christian Academy 29

Medicine Valley 39, Brady 16

Millard South 72, Columbus 37

Niobara/Verdigre 56, Boyd County 35

Norfolk 39, Omaha Northwest 32

Ogallala 27, Mitchell 24

Omaha Benson 61, Omaha Burke 29

Omaha Central 74, Omaha Westside 57

Omaha Roncalli 62, Ralston 18

Omaha Skutt 63, Elkhorn 43

Ord 43, O'Neill 40

Osmond 59, Wausa 47

Overton 50, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32

Papillion-La Vista South 58, Elkhorn South 42

Pleasanton 56, Loomis 53

Ponca 63, Homer 40

Scottsbluff 62, McCook 42

Stuart 57, Randolph 29

St. Paul 50, Holdrege 29

Wauneta-Palisade 61, Maywood/Hayes Center 57

Yutan 64, Wakefield 54

