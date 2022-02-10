Girls basketball scores, 2/10

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran 44, Auburn 25
Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 26
Millard South 75, Lincoln Northeast 46
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood at Omaha Mercy
Centennial at St. Paul
Crete at Aurora
David City 48, Madison 8
Deshler 42, Red Cloud 33
East Butler at Shelby-Rising City
Elmwood-Murdock 70, Mead 39
Falls City SH 66, Weeping Water 27
Freeman 45, Johnson-Brock 37
Friend at Meridian
HTRS at Falls City
Hastings at Waverly
Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell
Malcolm at Beatrice
Palmyra 50, Pawnee City 15
Seward at Wayne
Wahoo 61, Plattsmouth 27
OTHER SCHOOLS
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Stanton 32
Grand Island CC 45, Hastings SC 38