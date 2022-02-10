 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Girls basketball scores, 2/10

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran 44, Auburn 25

Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 26

Millard South 75, Lincoln Northeast 46

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Omaha Mercy

Centennial at St. Paul

Crete at Aurora

David City 48, Madison 8

Deshler 42, Red Cloud 33

East Butler at Shelby-Rising City

Elmwood-Murdock 70, Mead 39

Falls City SH 66, Weeping Water 27

Freeman 45, Johnson-Brock 37

Friend at Meridian

HTRS at Falls City

People are also reading…

Hastings at Waverly

Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell

Malcolm at Beatrice

Palmyra 50, Pawnee City 15

Seward at Wayne

Wahoo 61, Plattsmouth 27

OTHER SCHOOLS

Clarkson/Leigh 56, Stanton 32

Grand Island CC 45, Hastings SC 38

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News