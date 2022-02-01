 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 2/1

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Cornerstone Christian

Gretna at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann

Lincoln Pius X 64, North Platte 35

Parkview Christian 45, Dorchester 28

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS at Osceola

Columbus Lakeview 49, Seward 40

Conestoga at Raymond Central

Crete 57, Schuyler 12

Cross County 52, Nebraska Lutheran 24

Exeter-Milligan 44, Giltner 20

Logan View/SS at Ashland-Greenwood

McCool Junction 41, East Butler 36

Meridian at High Plains

Nebraska City 39, Plattsmouth 32

Norris 47, Beatrice 38

Syracuse 62, DC West 35

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Elmwood-Murdock 57, Palmyra 25

Auburn 59, Mead 40

Falls City 44, Weeping Water 16

Malcolm 43, Freeman 24

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

HTRS vs. Falls City SH

Diller-Odell vs. Southern

Sterling vs. Lourdes CC

Pawnee City/Lewiston 40, Johnson-Brock 39

SNC TOURNAMENT

Sutton 51, Centennial 24

Milford 44, Thayer Central 29

Fairbury at David City

Fillmore Central at Superior

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma 62, Arapahoe 42

Arlington 45, Fort Calhoun 43

Bloomfield 53, Hartington-Newcastle 43

Brownell-Talbot 43, Heartland Christian 12

Cambridge 35, Bertrand 26

Hampton 63, Palmer 36

Heartland Lutheran 67, Elba 56

Humphrey SF 65, Central Valley 42

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Medicine Valley 25

Nebraska Christian 40, Shelby-Rising City 34

Ravenna 62, Gibbon 19

Rawlins County 49, Hitchcock County 37

Sedgwick County, Colo. 60, Leyton 33

Sutherland 45, Garden County 42

Wallace 61, Brady 21

Wood River 48, Centura 38

High school girls basketball logo 2

 

