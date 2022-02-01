Girls basketball scores, 2/1

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Cornerstone Christian
Gretna at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann
Lincoln Pius X 64, North Platte 35
Parkview Christian 45, Dorchester 28
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS at Osceola
Columbus Lakeview 49, Seward 40
Conestoga at Raymond Central
Crete 57, Schuyler 12
Cross County 52, Nebraska Lutheran 24
Exeter-Milligan 44, Giltner 20
Logan View/SS at Ashland-Greenwood
McCool Junction 41, East Butler 36
Meridian at High Plains
Nebraska City 39, Plattsmouth 32
Norris 47, Beatrice 38
Syracuse 62, DC West 35
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock 57, Palmyra 25
Auburn 59, Mead 40
Falls City 44, Weeping Water 16
Malcolm 43, Freeman 24
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
HTRS vs. Falls City SH
Diller-Odell vs. Southern
Sterling vs. Lourdes CC
Pawnee City/Lewiston 40, Johnson-Brock 39
SNC TOURNAMENT
Sutton 51, Centennial 24
Milford 44, Thayer Central 29
Fairbury at David City
Fillmore Central at Superior
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma 62, Arapahoe 42
Arlington 45, Fort Calhoun 43
Bloomfield 53, Hartington-Newcastle 43
Brownell-Talbot 43, Heartland Christian 12
Cambridge 35, Bertrand 26
Hampton 63, Palmer 36
Heartland Lutheran 67, Elba 56
Humphrey SF 65, Central Valley 42
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Medicine Valley 25
Nebraska Christian 40, Shelby-Rising City 34
Ravenna 62, Gibbon 19
Rawlins County 49, Hitchcock County 37
Sedgwick County, Colo. 60, Leyton 33
Sutherland 45, Garden County 42
Wallace 61, Brady 21
Wood River 48, Centura 38