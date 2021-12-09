 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball scores, 12/9
0 Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/9

  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lewiston 55, College View 26

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High

Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha South 27

Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Burke 39

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice at Crete

Deshler at Sterling

Dorchester at Exeter-Milligan

Falls City SH at Sidney, Iowa

Johnson County Central at Syracuse

Louisville at Nebraska City

Osceola 35, East Butler 26

Raymond Central 70, Wilber-Clatonia 30

Sandy Creek at Centennial

York 55, Waverly 29

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bayard 62, Creek Valley 20

Blue Hill 49, Alma 43

Boone Central 36, Central City 31

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Winside 23

Crofton 57, Boyd County 12

DC West 52, Fort Calhoun 39

Dodge City 66, McCook 42

Franklin 45, Harvard 12

Gretna 63, Omaha Bryan 2

Humphrey SF 58, Riverside 6

North Platte SP 50, Maxwell 28

Omaha Duchesne 61, Ralston 20

Ponca 62, Randolph 10

Sioux County 57, Garden County 26

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News