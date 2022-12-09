Girls basketball scores, 12/9

Girls basketball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central vs. Gothenburg
Ainsworth vs. West Holt
Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 50
Amherst vs. Loomis
Arcadia/Loup City vs. Gibbon
Archbishop Bergan 56, Brownell Talbot 16
Bayard 62, Banner County 12
Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15
Bloomfield 64, Winside 38
Bridgeport 80, Hemingford 8
Cedar Catholic 58, O'Neill 39
Centennial vs. Sandy Creek
Centura 45, Central City 20
People are also reading…
Clarkson/Leigh 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 29
Cody-Kilgore vs. Arthur County
Colby 68, McCook 53
Columbus Lakeview 47, Aurora 29
Creighton vs. Neligh-Oakdale
Crofton vs. Boyd County
Cross County 49, Meridian 30
DC West 45, Fort Calhoun 42
Diller-Odell vs. Sterling
Dorchester vs. BDS
Elkhorn North 65, Bennington 22
Elmwood-Murdock 28, Auburn 27
Fairbury vs. Milford
Falls City SH vs. Friend
Fillmore Central 33, Freeman 30
Fremont 71, Omaha Westview 47
Fullerton 39, Ansley-Litchfield 35
Garden County vs. Morrill
Gordon-Rushville vs. Chadron
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Doniphan-Trumball 22
Heartland 44, Exeter-Milligan 38
Hershey 60, Cozad 27
High Plains vs. McCool Junction
Hot Springs, S.D. vs. Hay Springs
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/LHF
Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City
Kearney Catholic 46, Ord 35
Laurel-C-C 59, Tri County Northeast 28
Lawrence-Nelson 51, Franklin 7
Lincoln Christian 63, Lincoln Lutheran 37
Lincoln East 45, Columbus 25
Lincoln High 53, Kearney 39
Lincoln Northeast 62, Omaha Buena Vista 12
Lincoln Pius X 38, Omaha Marian 35
Lincoln Southwest 57, Grand Island 15
Lourdes CC 55, HTRS 31
Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 35
Millard West 54, Omaha Benson 41
Minden vs. Broken Bow
Nebraska City vs. Arlington
Niobrara/Verdigre 45, Summerland 31
Norfolk Catholic 36, Bishop Neumann 31
Norris 46, Elkhorn 18
Northwest 36, Crete 33
Oakland-Craig vs. Pender
Ogallala 46, Holdrege 28
Omaha Central 73, Omaha Northwest 23
Omaha Skutt 60, North Platte 27
Osceola 45, Hampton 30
Osmond-Randolph vs. Wynot
Overton 41, Axtell 24
Palmer 48, St. Edward 21
Palmyra 58, Mead 14
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha North
Parkview Christian vs. Pawnee City
Paxton 34, Brady 27
Perkins County vs. Kimball
Pierce 43, Boone Central 31
Plainview 45, Elgin Public/PJ 40
Pleasanton 62, Hi-Line 34
Potter-Dix 41, Creek Valley 37
Ravenna 61, Burwell 17
Scottsbluff 48, Worland, Wyo. 32
Scotus Central Catholic 57, Grand Island CC 47
S-E-M 44, Elm Creek 28
Shelby-Rising City 46, Giltner 25
Shelton 64, Kenesaw 27
Sidney 36, Chase County 35
Silver Lake 57, Elba 15
Sioux City West, Iowa vs. South Sioux City
South Loup vs. Cambridge
South Platte vs. Leyton
Southwest 66, Wauneta-Palisade 31
Stuart 34, Twin Loup 31
Tri County vs. Southern
Valentine vs. Todd County, S.D.
Wahoo 49, Wayne 35
Wakefield vs. Battle Creek
Weeping Water vs. Omaha Christian
Whiting, Iowa vs. Walthill
Wisner-Pilger vs. Tekamah-Herman