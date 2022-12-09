 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/9

  • 0

Girls basketball 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central vs. Gothenburg

Ainsworth vs. West Holt

Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 50

Amherst vs. Loomis

Arcadia/Loup City vs. Gibbon

Archbishop Bergan 56, Brownell Talbot 16

Bayard 62, Banner County 12 

Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15

Bloomfield 64, Winside 38

Bridgeport 80, Hemingford 8

Cedar Catholic 58, O'Neill 39

Centennial vs. Sandy Creek

Centura 45, Central City 20

People are also reading…

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 29

Cody-Kilgore vs. Arthur County

Colby 68, McCook 53  

Columbus Lakeview 47, Aurora 29 

Creighton vs. Neligh-Oakdale

Crofton vs. Boyd County

Cross County 49, Meridian 30 

DC West 45, Fort Calhoun 42

Diller-Odell vs. Sterling

Dorchester vs. BDS

Elkhorn North 65, Bennington 22

Elmwood-Murdock 28, Auburn 27

Fairbury vs. Milford

Falls City SH vs. Friend

Fillmore Central 33, Freeman 30

Fremont 71, Omaha Westview 47

Fullerton 39, Ansley-Litchfield 35

Garden County vs. Morrill

Gordon-Rushville vs. Chadron

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Doniphan-Trumball 22

Heartland 44, Exeter-Milligan 38

Hershey 60, Cozad 27

High Plains vs. McCool Junction

Hot Springs, S.D. vs. Hay Springs

Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/LHF

Johnson-Brock vs. Falls City

Kearney Catholic 46, Ord 35

Laurel-C-C 59, Tri County Northeast 28

Lawrence-Nelson 51, Franklin 7 

Lincoln Christian 63, Lincoln Lutheran 37

Lincoln East 45, Columbus 25 

Lincoln High 53, Kearney 39

Lincoln Northeast 62, Omaha Buena Vista 12

Lincoln Pius X 38, Omaha Marian 35

Lincoln Southwest 57, Grand Island 15

Lourdes CC 55, HTRS 31

Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 35

Millard West 54, Omaha Benson 41

Minden vs. Broken Bow

Nebraska City vs. Arlington

Niobrara/Verdigre 45, Summerland 31

Norfolk Catholic 36, Bishop Neumann 31

Norris 46, Elkhorn 18

Northwest 36, Crete 33

Oakland-Craig vs. Pender

Ogallala 46, Holdrege 28

Omaha Central 73, Omaha Northwest 23

Omaha Skutt 60, North Platte 27

Osceola 45, Hampton 30

Osmond-Randolph vs. Wynot

Overton 41, Axtell 24

Palmer 48, St. Edward 21

Palmyra 58, Mead 14

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha North

Parkview Christian vs. Pawnee City

Paxton 34, Brady 27

Perkins County vs. Kimball

Pierce 43, Boone Central 31

Plainview 45, Elgin Public/PJ 40

Pleasanton 62, Hi-Line 34

Potter-Dix 41, Creek Valley 37

Ravenna 61, Burwell 17

Scottsbluff 48, Worland, Wyo. 32

Scotus Central Catholic 57, Grand Island CC 47

S-E-M 44, Elm Creek 28 

Shelby-Rising City 46, Giltner 25

Shelton 64, Kenesaw 27

Sidney 36, Chase County 35

Silver Lake 57, Elba 15

Sioux City West, Iowa vs. South Sioux City

South Loup vs. Cambridge

South Platte vs. Leyton

Southwest 66, Wauneta-Palisade 31

Stuart 34, Twin Loup 31

Tri County vs. Southern

Valentine vs. Todd County, S.D.

Wahoo 49, Wayne 35

Wakefield vs. Battle Creek

Weeping Water vs. Omaha Christian 

Whiting, Iowa vs. Walthill

Wisner-Pilger vs. Tekamah-Herman

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News