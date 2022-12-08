Girls basketball scores, 12/8

Girls basketball
OTHER SCHOOLS
Burlington, Colo. 65, McCook 60
Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Concordia, ppd.
Creek Valley vs. Bayard
Crete vs. Beatrice
Dorchester 41, Exeter-Milligan 37
Falls City SH 51, Sidney, Iowa 36
Fullerton vs. Central Valley
Gering 47, Mitchell 24
Gregory, S.D. at St. Mary's, ppd.
Gothenburg vs. Southern Valley
Gretna 50, Bellevue East 46
Hampton vs. Heartland Lutheran
Harvard vs. Franklin
Humphrey SF vs. Riverside
Hyannis 34, Mullen 26
Linn, Kan. vs. Red Cloud
Logan View/S-S vs. Yutan
Louisville 37, Nebraska City 23
O'Neill at Elkhorn Valley, ppd.
Omaha Nation vs. Winnebago
Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Burke
Papillion-La Vista 69, Elkhorn South 45
Pender vs. Lutheran High Northeast
Platteview vs. Omaha Mercy
Ralston vs. Omaha Duchesne
Raymond Central vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Scottsbluff 57, Buffalo, Wyo. 41
Shelton at Bertrand, ppd.
St. Paul vs. Wood River
Sterling at Deshler, ppd.
Sutherland vs. Sandhills Valley
Syracuse 54, Johnson County Central 40
Tri County Northeast at Siouxland Community Christian, Ia., ppd.
Wallace vs. Sandhills/Thedford
West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central, ppd.
Wynot vs. Guardian Angels CC