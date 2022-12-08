 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/8

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Burlington, Colo. 65, McCook 60

Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Concordia, ppd.

Creek Valley vs. Bayard

Crete vs. Beatrice

Dorchester 41, Exeter-Milligan 37

Falls City SH 51, Sidney, Iowa 36

Fullerton vs. Central Valley

Gering 47, Mitchell 24

Gregory, S.D. at St. Mary's, ppd.

Gothenburg vs. Southern Valley

Gretna 50, Bellevue East 46

Hampton vs. Heartland Lutheran

Harvard vs. Franklin

Humphrey SF vs. Riverside

Hyannis 34, Mullen 26

Linn, Kan. vs. Red Cloud

Logan View/S-S vs. Yutan

Louisville 37, Nebraska City 23

O'Neill at Elkhorn Valley, ppd.

Omaha Nation vs. Winnebago

Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Burke

Papillion-La Vista 69, Elkhorn South 45

Pender vs. Lutheran High Northeast

Platteview vs. Omaha Mercy

Ralston vs. Omaha Duchesne

Raymond Central vs. Wilber-Clatonia

Scottsbluff 57, Buffalo, Wyo. 41 

Shelton at Bertrand, ppd.

St. Paul vs. Wood River

Sterling at Deshler, ppd.

Sutherland vs. Sandhills Valley

Syracuse 54, Johnson County Central 40

Tri County Northeast at Siouxland Community Christian, Ia., ppd.

Wallace vs. Sandhills/Thedford

West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central, ppd.

Wynot vs. Guardian Angels CC

