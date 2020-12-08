 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/8
Girls basketball scores, 12/8

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 57, Seward 47

AREA SCHOOLS

Anselmo-Merna 57, Arcadia/Loup City 34 

David City 60, Schuyler 8

Elmwood-Murdock 47, Louisville 40  

Exeter-Milligan 42, East Butler 40

Fairbury 38, Superior 36 

Falls City SH 55, Lourdes CC 46 

HTRS 64, Lewiston 38 

Howells-Dodge 46, Aquinas 33

Johnson-Brock 61, Palmyra 44

Malcolm 37, Conestoga 28 

McCool Junction 58, Giltner 13 

Meridian 24, Deshler 23

Nebraska City 52, Ralston 32

Southern 60, Johnson County Central 28 

Sterling 54, Friend 27

Sutton 57, Heartland 28

Thayer Central 40, Diller-Odell 27

Wahoo 50, Ashland-Greenwood 35

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 55, Wood River 54, OT

Ainsworth 64, Cody-Kilgore 41

Archbishop Bergan 57, Omaha Roncalli 39

Arlington 24, Yutan 17 

Arthur County 51, Potter-Dix 7

Axtell 36, Silver Lake 30

Boyd County 37, Osmond 32

Broken Bow 58, Amherst 33

Cambridge 50, Southern Valley 34

Clarkson/Leigh 39, Oakland-Craig 31

Crofton 64, Boone Central 27

Dundy Co.-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 24

Elgin/PJ 55, Neligh-Oakdale 35

Elkhorn Valley 49, Madison 20

Elm Creek 47, Alma 42

Fort Calhoun 31, Omaha Concordia 14

Gordon/Rushville 61, Crawford 35

Grand Island CC 62, Centura 22

Guardian Angels CC 56, Columbus Scotus 43

Hi-Line 51, Maxwell 44

Homer 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54

Humphrey SF 73, Hartington-Newcastle 23

Humphrey/LHF 67, Plainview 45

Kenesaw 29, Loomis 26

Lutheran Northeast 62, Twin River 31

Mead 44, Cornerstone Christian 23

Minden 60, Lexington 45

Morrill 55, Hay Springs 26

Nebraska Lutheran 40, St. Edward 15

North Platte SP 64, Creek Valley 14

Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 45, Southwest 20

Omaha Skutt 66, Omaha Mercy 25

Ord 64, West Holt 19

Overton 39, Gibbon 15

Pender 59, Winnebago 41

Santee 39, Harvard 38

Sioux County 64, Garden County 26

St. Mary's 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 38

Stuart 60, Spalding Academy 21

Valentine 32, Mullen 28

Wauneta-Palisade 47, Medicine Valley 42

Wausa 51, Creighton 48

West Point-Beemer 66, Stanton 24

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

