Girls basketball scores, 12/8

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 57, Seward 47
AREA SCHOOLS
Anselmo-Merna 57, Arcadia/Loup City 34
David City 60, Schuyler 8
Elmwood-Murdock 47, Louisville 40
Exeter-Milligan 42, East Butler 40
Fairbury 38, Superior 36
Falls City SH 55, Lourdes CC 46
HTRS 64, Lewiston 38
Howells-Dodge 46, Aquinas 33
Johnson-Brock 61, Palmyra 44
Malcolm 37, Conestoga 28
McCool Junction 58, Giltner 13
Meridian 24, Deshler 23
Nebraska City 52, Ralston 32
Southern 60, Johnson County Central 28
Sterling 54, Friend 27
Sutton 57, Heartland 28
Thayer Central 40, Diller-Odell 27
Wahoo 50, Ashland-Greenwood 35
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 55, Wood River 54, OT
Ainsworth 64, Cody-Kilgore 41
Archbishop Bergan 57, Omaha Roncalli 39
Arlington 24, Yutan 17
Arthur County 51, Potter-Dix 7
Axtell 36, Silver Lake 30
Boyd County 37, Osmond 32
Broken Bow 58, Amherst 33
Cambridge 50, Southern Valley 34
Clarkson/Leigh 39, Oakland-Craig 31
Crofton 64, Boone Central 27
Dundy Co.-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 24
Elgin/PJ 55, Neligh-Oakdale 35
Elkhorn Valley 49, Madison 20
Elm Creek 47, Alma 42
Fort Calhoun 31, Omaha Concordia 14
Gordon/Rushville 61, Crawford 35
Grand Island CC 62, Centura 22
Guardian Angels CC 56, Columbus Scotus 43
Hi-Line 51, Maxwell 44
Homer 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54
Humphrey SF 73, Hartington-Newcastle 23
Humphrey/LHF 67, Plainview 45
Kenesaw 29, Loomis 26
Lutheran Northeast 62, Twin River 31
Mead 44, Cornerstone Christian 23
Minden 60, Lexington 45
Morrill 55, Hay Springs 26
Nebraska Lutheran 40, St. Edward 15
North Platte SP 64, Creek Valley 14
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 45, Southwest 20
Omaha Skutt 66, Omaha Mercy 25
Ord 64, West Holt 19
Overton 39, Gibbon 15
Pender 59, Winnebago 41
Santee 39, Harvard 38
Sioux County 64, Garden County 26
St. Mary's 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 38
Stuart 60, Spalding Academy 21
Valentine 32, Mullen 28
Wauneta-Palisade 47, Medicine Valley 42
Wausa 51, Creighton 48
West Point-Beemer 66, Stanton 24
