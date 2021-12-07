 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/7
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 50, Cedar Bluffs 26

Lincoln Christian 44, Seward 38

Lincoln Southwest 50, Norfolk 25

AREA SCHOOLS

David City 48, Schuyler 6

Diller-Odell 56, Thayer Central 49

Elmwood-Murdock 48, Louisville 30

Exeter-Milligan 46, East Butler 31

Howells-Dodge 50, Aquinas 48, OT

Johnson-Brock 53, Palmyra 32

Lewiston 48, HTRS 43

Lourdes CC 41, Falls City SH 36, OT

Malcolm 45, Weeping Water 29

McCool Junction 63, Giltner 23

Pawnee City at Tri County

Ralston 56, Nebraska City 40

Southern 49, Johnson County Central 39

Sterling 60, Friend 32

Superior 35, Fairbury 25

Wahoo 55, Ashland-Greenwood 26

Waverly 56, Blair 53, OT

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 73, Cody-Kilgore 14

Alma 52, Elm Creek 46

Anselmo-Merna 62, Arcadia/Loup City 23

Arapahoe 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 22

Clarkson/Leigh 40, Oakland-Craig 34

Conestoga 41, Omaha Christian 23

Cozad 48, Pleasanton 38

Creighton 61, Wausa 39

Elgin/PJ 66, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Elkhorn North 85, Omaha Duchesne 36

Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 6

Fullerton 56, High Plains 14

Guardian Angels CC 37, Columbus Scotus 34

Humphrey SF 66, Hartington-Newcastle 31

Kearney Catholic 44, North Platte SP 33

Kenesaw 57, Loomis 48

L-C-C 60, Homer 43

Lutheran Northeast 66, Twin River 26

Maywood-Hayces Center 64, Dundy Co. Stratton 17

Mead 62, Cornerstone Christian 18

Medicine Valley 36, Southwest 33, OT

Nebraska Christian 73, Heartland Lutheran 26

Omaha Concordia 42, Fort Calhoun 37

Omaha Skutt 88, Omaha Mercy 20

Ord 67, West Holt 43

Osmond 48, Boyd County 24

Overton 54, Gibbon 40

Pender 68, Winnebago 42

Silver Lake 56, Axtell 50

St. Mary's 47, Niobrara/Verdigre 43, OT

Stanton 41, West Point-Beemer 30

Summerland 58, Riverside 16

Sutton 45, Heartland 12

Wakefield 55, Wayne 47

Wauneta-Palisade 53, Hitchcock County 31

Wood River 64, Adams Central 32

