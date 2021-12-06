Girls basketball scores, 12/6

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 56, College View 36
AREA SCHOOLS
McCool Junction 66, Hampton 38
OTHER SCHOOLS
Minatare at Banner County
Omaha Central 54, Gretna 40
Gothenburg 40, Southern Valley 27
Whiting, Iowa 47, Boys Town 31
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 56, COLLEGE VIEW 36
|College View
|7
|14
|4
|11
|--
|36
|Parkview Christian
|16
|10
|17
|13
|--
|56
College View--Bollinger 5, Foster 1, Orian 13, Horst 11, Bermeo 6.
Parkview Christian--Anderson 4, Chumber 4, de Sousa 17, Smith 2, dos Santos 29.
MCCOOL JUNCTION 66, HAMPTON 38
|Hampton
|19
|3
|10
|6
|--
|38
|McCool Junction
|13
|19
|20
|14
|--
|66