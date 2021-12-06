 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/6
agate

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 56, College View 36

AREA SCHOOLS

McCool Junction 66, Hampton 38

OTHER SCHOOLS

Minatare at Banner County

Omaha Central 54, Gretna 40

Gothenburg 40, Southern Valley 27

Whiting, Iowa 47, Boys Town 31

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 56, COLLEGE VIEW 36

College View14 11 --36 
Parkview Christian16 10 17 13 --56 

College View--Bollinger 5, Foster 1, Orian 13, Horst 11, Bermeo 6.

Parkview Christian--Anderson 4, Chumber 4, de Sousa 17, Smith 2, dos Santos 29.

MCCOOL JUNCTION 66, HAMPTON 38

Hampton 19 10 --38 
McCool Junction13 19 20 14 --66 

Hampton--Mersch 10, Lukassen 4, Joseph 1, Dose 5, Stuart 14, Hansen 4.

McCool Junction--Bandt 7, Hess 4, B. Stutzman 5, Yates 30, C. Stutzman 10, Weisheit 8, Flaherty 2.

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

