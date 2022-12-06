 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/6

Girls basketball 

CITY SCHOOLS 

College View vs. Cedar Bluffs

Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 38

Lincoln Pius X 53, Omaha South 12

Parkview Christian 56, Boys Town 5

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 55, Wood River 30

Alma 58, Elm Creek 53

Ainsworth 72, Cody-Kilgore 17 

Anselmo-Merna 49, Arcadia/Loup City 47

Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Roncalli

Arthur County 62, Creek Valley 37

Auburn 60, DC West 49

Axtell vs. Silver Lake

Battle Creek 59, O'Neill 29

Bellevue West 64, Papillion-La Vista 58

Bennington 54, Omaha Mercy 26

Brady 30, Sutherland 23

Broken Bow vs. Amherst

Brownell Talbot 59, Whiting, Iowa 19

Cedar Catholic 65, South Sioux City 53

Conestoga 45, Omaha Christian 26

Crofton 51, Boone Central 32

Centura 43, Cross County 26

David City 51, Schuyler 10

East Butler 43, Exeter-Milligan 42

Elba vs. Sandy Creek

Elgin/PJ 63, Neligh-Oakdale 9

Elkhorn North 56, Omaha Duchesne 40

Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 18

Falls City SH 45, Lourdes CC 37

Fort Calhoun 44, Omaha Concordia 35

Gordon-Rushville 67, Crawford 37

Haxtun, Colo. vs. Perkins County

Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38

Heartland vs. Sutton

Hi-Line 53, Maxwell 33

Homer 60, Laurel-C-C 59

Howells-Dodge 41, Aquinas 23

Humphrey SF 65, Hartington-Newcastle 31

Johnson-Brock 46, Palmyra 30

Kearney Catholic 40, North Platte SP 31 

Lewiston 64, HTRS 31

Loomis 40, Kenesaw 34

Louisville vs. Elmwood-Murdock

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42, Walthill 35

McCool Junction 70, Giltner 20

Mead 31, Cornerstone Christian 25

Medicine Valley 47, Arapahoe 35 

Millard South 68, Omaha Westview 26

Minden 58, Lexington 10

Nebraska City 31, Ralston 25

Nebraska Lutheran 49, St. Edward 15

Niobrara/Verdigre vs. St. Mary's

North Bend Central 54, Malcolm 46

Oakland Craig 37, Clarkson/Leigh 24

Ord 35, West Holt 29

Overton 56, Gibbon 22

Palmer 32, Harvard 18

Papillion-La Vista South 58, Norris 51, OT 

Pender 77, Winnebago 35

Plainview 61, Humphrey/LHF 54

Platteview vs. Omaha Gross

Pleasanton 56, Cozad 49 

Scotus Catholic vs. Lourdes CC

Sedgwick County, Colo. vs. South Platte

Southern 37, Johnson Co. Central 35

Southern Valley 54, Cambridge 29

Southwest 46, Hitchcock County 18

Sterling 62, Friend 41

Summerland 56, Riverside 22

Stuart vs. Bloomfield

Superior 47, Fairbury 14

Thayer Central 51, Diller-Odell 34

Tri County vs. Pawnee City

Twin River vs. Lutheran Northeast

Valentine 46, Mullen 23

Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood

Wausa 47, Creighton 25 

Waverly 48, Blair 29

Wayne vs. Wakefield

West Point-Beemer 54, Stanton 45

Yutan 47, Arlington 27

Lincoln Pius X 22 16 10 --53 
Omaha South --12 

Lincoln Pius X--Vedral 15, Ad. Markowski 13, Sebek 6, Av. Markowski 5, Navrkal 4, Knobbe 3, Lesiak 3, Iburg 2, Wells 2.

Omaha South--Appel 7, James 2, Thomas 2, Moore 1.

JOHNSON-BROCK 46, PALMYRA 30

Johnson-Brock 11 11 16 --46 
Palmyra --30 

Johnson-Brock--Behrends 13, Ottemann 12, Knippelmeyer 9, Lillenas 5, Buchmeier 4, Clark 2, Vice 1.

Palmyra--Martin 10, Walter 8, Boyte 3, Chamber 3, Havranek 3, Schroeder 2, Dvorak 1.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 45, SEWARD 38

Seward15 --38 
Lincoln Christian 17 10 11 --45 

Seward--Stats not available.

Lincoln Christian--Stats not available.

WAHOO 42, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 36

Wahoo 11 12 12 -- 42
Ashland-Greenwood 10 14 --36 

Wahoo--Iverson 16, Lacey 4, Leu 7, Lausterer 6, Smart 7, Harris 2.

Ashland-Greenwood--Fangmeyer 8, Comstock 5, Craven 4, Harms 6, Gerdes 2, Schefdore 8, Keith 3.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 58, NORRIS 51

Norris 11 14 12 8--51 
Papillion-La Vista South 12 18 15 --58 

Norris--Rice 9, Kohler 8, Piening 7, Johnson 7, Sullivan 7, Kircher 5, Burbach 4, Keetle 2, I. Tidball 2.

Papillion-La Vista South--Mauch 17, Lempp 16, Ullery 11, Solomon 10, Ligon 4.

AUBURN 60, DC WEST 49

DC West 18 13 -- 
Auburn 18 1818 -- 

DC West--Holm 16, Malousek 15, Murdock 7, Shaw 7, Strong 2, Guardipee 2.

Auburn--Swanson 16, Kirkpatrick 12, Baltensperger 11, Binder 11, Turner 6, Darnell 6, Maddox 2.

WAVERLY 48, BLAIR 29

Blair 10 --29 
Waverly 11 12 11 14 --48 

Blair--Johnson 3, Chance 2, Policky 10, Sather 7, Sullivan 7.

Waverly--Tritz 7, Adams 2, Harms 13, Rourke 2, Clarke 8, Christensen 16.

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 56, BOYS TOWN 5

Parkview Christian29 21 --56 
Boys Town  --

Parkview Christian--Minatti 18, Smith 10, Paul 9, Pastrelo 7, Lual 5, dos Santos 5, Rivera 2.

Boys Town--Elgin 3, Mills 2.

CENTURA 43, CROSS COUNTY 26

Cross County --26 
Centura 12 17 12 --43 

Cross County--Dickey 7, E. Peterson 3, L.. Peterson 1, Waller 2, Anderson 6, Kelley 4, Sundberg 3.

Centura--Coghlan 6, Wooden 5, Christensen 6, Davis 18, Fanta 1, Crawford 7.

STERLING 62, FRIEND 41

Sterling 20 18 11 13 --62 
Friend 14 13 --41 

Road team--Richardson 28, Harms 16, Lafferty 9, Dolbow 5, Wusk 4.

Home team--Taylin 17, Reagan 8, Shelby 8, Ella 4, Babe 2, Keila 2.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 58, NORRIS 51

Norris 11 14 12 --51 
Papio South 1218 15 --58 

Norris--Sullivan 7, Keetle 2, Rice 9, Tidball 2, Piening 7, Kircher 5, Kohler 8, Johnson 7, Sage Burbach 4.

Papio South--Solomon 10, Mauch 17, Lempp 16, Ligon 4, Ullery 11.

