Girls basketball scores, 12/6

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View vs. Cedar Bluffs
Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 38
Lincoln Pius X 53, Omaha South 12
Parkview Christian 56, Boys Town 5
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 55, Wood River 30
Alma 58, Elm Creek 53
Ainsworth 72, Cody-Kilgore 17
Anselmo-Merna 49, Arcadia/Loup City 47
Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Roncalli
Arthur County 62, Creek Valley 37
Auburn 60, DC West 49
Axtell vs. Silver Lake
Battle Creek 59, O'Neill 29
Bellevue West 64, Papillion-La Vista 58
Bennington 54, Omaha Mercy 26
Brady 30, Sutherland 23
Broken Bow vs. Amherst
Brownell Talbot 59, Whiting, Iowa 19
Cedar Catholic 65, South Sioux City 53
Conestoga 45, Omaha Christian 26
Crofton 51, Boone Central 32
Centura 43, Cross County 26
David City 51, Schuyler 10
East Butler 43, Exeter-Milligan 42
Elba vs. Sandy Creek
Elgin/PJ 63, Neligh-Oakdale 9
Elkhorn North 56, Omaha Duchesne 40
Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 18
Falls City SH 45, Lourdes CC 37
Fort Calhoun 44, Omaha Concordia 35
Gordon-Rushville 67, Crawford 37
Haxtun, Colo. vs. Perkins County
Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38
Heartland vs. Sutton
Hi-Line 53, Maxwell 33
Homer 60, Laurel-C-C 59
Howells-Dodge 41, Aquinas 23
Humphrey SF 65, Hartington-Newcastle 31
Johnson-Brock 46, Palmyra 30
Kearney Catholic 40, North Platte SP 31
Lewiston 64, HTRS 31
Loomis 40, Kenesaw 34
Louisville vs. Elmwood-Murdock
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42, Walthill 35
McCool Junction 70, Giltner 20
Mead 31, Cornerstone Christian 25
Medicine Valley 47, Arapahoe 35
Millard South 68, Omaha Westview 26
Minden 58, Lexington 10
Nebraska City 31, Ralston 25
Nebraska Lutheran 49, St. Edward 15
Niobrara/Verdigre vs. St. Mary's
North Bend Central 54, Malcolm 46
Oakland Craig 37, Clarkson/Leigh 24
Ord 35, West Holt 29
Overton 56, Gibbon 22
Palmer 32, Harvard 18
Papillion-La Vista South 58, Norris 51, OT
Pender 77, Winnebago 35
Plainview 61, Humphrey/LHF 54
Platteview vs. Omaha Gross
Pleasanton 56, Cozad 49
Scotus Catholic vs. Lourdes CC
Sedgwick County, Colo. vs. South Platte
Southern 37, Johnson Co. Central 35
Southern Valley 54, Cambridge 29
Southwest 46, Hitchcock County 18
Sterling 62, Friend 41
Summerland 56, Riverside 22
Stuart vs. Bloomfield
Superior 47, Fairbury 14
Thayer Central 51, Diller-Odell 34
Tri County vs. Pawnee City
Twin River vs. Lutheran Northeast
Valentine 46, Mullen 23
Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood
Wausa 47, Creighton 25
Waverly 48, Blair 29
Wayne vs. Wakefield
West Point-Beemer 54, Stanton 45
Yutan 47, Arlington 27
LINCOLN PIUS X 53, OMAHA SOUTH 12
|Lincoln Pius X
|22
|16
|10
|5
|--
|53
|Omaha South
|3
|0
|3
|6
|--
|12
Lincoln Pius X--Vedral 15, Ad. Markowski 13, Sebek 6, Av. Markowski 5, Navrkal 4, Knobbe 3, Lesiak 3, Iburg 2, Wells 2.
Omaha South--Appel 7, James 2, Thomas 2, Moore 1.
JOHNSON-BROCK 46, PALMYRA 30
|Johnson-Brock
|11
|11
|16
|8
|--
|46
|Palmyra
|9
|6
|6
|9
|--
|30
Johnson-Brock--Behrends 13, Ottemann 12, Knippelmeyer 9, Lillenas 5, Buchmeier 4, Clark 2, Vice 1.
Palmyra--Martin 10, Walter 8, Boyte 3, Chamber 3, Havranek 3, Schroeder 2, Dvorak 1.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 45, SEWARD 38
|Seward
|15
|9
|7
|7
|--
|38
|Lincoln Christian
|7
|17
|10
|11
|--
|45
Seward--Stats not available.
Lincoln Christian--Stats not available.
WAHOO 42, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 36
|Wahoo
|11
|12
|12
|7
|--
|42
|Ashland-Greenwood
|10
|6
|14
|6
|--
|36
Wahoo--Iverson 16, Lacey 4, Leu 7, Lausterer 6, Smart 7, Harris 2.
Ashland-Greenwood--Fangmeyer 8, Comstock 5, Craven 4, Harms 6, Gerdes 2, Schefdore 8, Keith 3.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 58, NORRIS 51
|Norris
|11
|14
|6
|12
|8
|--
|51
|Papillion-La Vista South
|9
|4
|12
|18
|15
|--
|58
Norris--Rice 9, Kohler 8, Piening 7, Johnson 7, Sullivan 7, Kircher 5, Burbach 4, Keetle 2, I. Tidball 2.
Papillion-La Vista South--Mauch 17, Lempp 16, Ullery 11, Solomon 10, Ligon 4.
AUBURN 60, DC WEST 49
|DC West
|9
|9
|18
|13
|--
|Auburn
|18
|18
|18
|6
|--
DC West--Holm 16, Malousek 15, Murdock 7, Shaw 7, Strong 2, Guardipee 2.
Auburn--Swanson 16, Kirkpatrick 12, Baltensperger 11, Binder 11, Turner 6, Darnell 6, Maddox 2.
WAVERLY 48, BLAIR 29
|Blair
|9
|10
|7
|3
|--
|29
|Waverly
|11
|12
|11
|14
|--
|48
Blair--Johnson 3, Chance 2, Policky 10, Sather 7, Sullivan 7.
Waverly--Tritz 7, Adams 2, Harms 13, Rourke 2, Clarke 8, Christensen 16.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 56, BOYS TOWN 5
|Parkview Christian
|29
|21
|2
|4
|--
|56
|Boys Town
|0
|0
|3
|2
|--
|5
Parkview Christian--Minatti 18, Smith 10, Paul 9, Pastrelo 7, Lual 5, dos Santos 5, Rivera 2.
Boys Town--Elgin 3, Mills 2.
CENTURA 43, CROSS COUNTY 26
|Cross County
|9
|3
|8
|6
|--
|26
|Centura
|12
|17
|12
|2
|--
|43
Cross County--Dickey 7, E. Peterson 3, L.. Peterson 1, Waller 2, Anderson 6, Kelley 4, Sundberg 3.
Centura--Coghlan 6, Wooden 5, Christensen 6, Davis 18, Fanta 1, Crawford 7.
STERLING 62, FRIEND 41
|Sterling
|20
|18
|11
|13
|--
|62
|Friend
|8
|6
|14
|13
|--
|41
Road team--Richardson 28, Harms 16, Lafferty 9, Dolbow 5, Wusk 4.
Home team--Taylin 17, Reagan 8, Shelby 8, Ella 4, Babe 2, Keila 2.
