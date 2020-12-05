Girls basketball scores, 12/5

Girls basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas 48, Shelby-Rising City 11
Arlington 53, Ashland-Greenwood 41
BDS 54, East Butler 27
Fillmore Central 35, Fairbury 33
Hastings SC 45, Bishop Neumann 33
Lawrence-Nelson 51, Tri County 25
McCool Junction 53, Hampton 43
Meridian 58, Nebraska Lutheran 13
North Bend Central 59, Seward 28
Superior at Belleville, Kan.
Syracuse 44, Fort Calhoun 16
Thayer Central 76, Sterling 61
Weeping Water at HTRS
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blair 78, Ralston 21
Clarkson/Leigh 58, Madison 17
Columbus Lakeview 53, Boone Central 25
Essex, Iowa 49, Cedar Bluffs 22
Fremont 77, North Platte 55
Gering 45, Mitchell 32
Guardian Angels CC 75, Lutheran Northeast 40
Louisville 62, Platteview 32
Kearney 67, South Sioux City 64
Maxwell 41, Creek Valley 17
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Southwest 36
McCook 53, Valentine 28
Millard North 44, Omaha Westside 20
Millard West 52, Northwest 43
Omaha Benson 71, Omaha South 30
Omaha Duchesne 30, Yutan 28
Omaha Mercy 44, Plattsmouth 38
Omaha North 51, Omaha Bryan 13
Ord 71, Central City 42
Papillion-La Vista 63, Grand Island 33
Sidney 54, Alliance 2
South Loup 39, Amherst 29
Stanton 56, Tekemah-Herman 35
Wood River 69, Centura 44
