Girls basketball scores, 12/5
Girls basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas 48, Shelby-Rising City 11

Arlington 53, Ashland-Greenwood 41

BDS 54, East Butler 27

Fillmore Central 35, Fairbury 33

Hastings SC 45, Bishop Neumann 33

Lawrence-Nelson 51, Tri County 25

McCool Junction 53, Hampton 43

Meridian 58, Nebraska Lutheran 13

North Bend Central 59, Seward 28

Superior at Belleville, Kan.

Syracuse 44, Fort Calhoun 16

Thayer Central 76, Sterling 61

Weeping Water at HTRS

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair 78, Ralston 21

Clarkson/Leigh 58, Madison 17

Columbus Lakeview 53, Boone Central 25

Essex, Iowa 49, Cedar Bluffs 22

Fremont 77, North Platte 55

Gering 45, Mitchell 32

Guardian Angels CC 75, Lutheran Northeast 40

Louisville 62, Platteview 32

Kearney 67, South Sioux City 64

Maxwell 41, Creek Valley 17

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Southwest 36

McCook 53, Valentine 28

Millard North 44, Omaha Westside 20

Millard West 52, Northwest 43

Omaha Benson 71, Omaha South 30

Omaha Duchesne 30, Yutan 28

Omaha Mercy 44, Plattsmouth 38

Omaha North 51, Omaha Bryan 13

Ord 71, Central City 42

Papillion-La Vista 63, Grand Island 33

Sidney 54, Alliance 2

South Loup 39, Amherst 29

Stanton 56, Tekemah-Herman 35

Wood River 69, Centura 44

