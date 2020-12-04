Girls basketball scores, 12/4

Girls basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS 55, Hampton 45
Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 21
Crete 52, Hastings 29
Cross County 46, Shelby-Rising City 8
Diller-Odell 45, HTRS 42
Dorchester 42, Meridian 27
Fairbury 33, Freeman 13
Falls City SH 70, Sterling 47
Frankfort, Kan. 54, Pawnee City 18
Mead 52, Johnson County Central 28
Milford 53, Fillmore Central 48
Silver Lake 44, Deshler 38
Southern 50, Palmyra 22
Sutton 49, Kearney Catholic 40
Syracuse 57, Falls City 29
Wahoo 53, Aurora 36
Wilber-Clatonia 48, Heartland 29
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 39, Holdrege 30
Alma 41, Kenesaw 29
Bennington 54, Elkhorn 42
Bertrand 34, Axtell 29
Blue Hill 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 34
Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Pat's 28
CWC 35, Summerland 31
Cambridge 47, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Central City 36, Gibbon 19
Chadron 44, Sidney 30
Chase County 52, McCook 48
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Humphrey/LHF 42
Conestoga 46, Omaha Christian 30
Creighton 37, West Holt 36
Crofton 69, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 28
Douglas County West 63, Schuyler 12
Elkhorn South 66, Grand Island 15
Elkhorn Valley 41, Neligh-Oakdale 35
Franklin 38, Sandhills Valley 22
Garden County 37, Brady 12
Gordon/Rushville 63, Hemingford 35
Gothenburg 45, Hershey 26
Hi-Line 33, Ansley-Litchfield 31
Humphrey SF 87, Palmer 22
Hyannis 48, Creek Valley 30
Kimball 59, Leyton 34
Lexington 57, Ogallala 51
Lawrence-Nelson 38, Red Cloud 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Wallace 26
Medicine Valley 54, Paxton 24
Millard South 63, Norfolk 21
Mullen 43, Anselmo-Merna 33
Nebraska Christian 51, St. Edward 10
Omaha Roncalli 55, Omaha Concordia 39
Omaha Westside 44, Columbus 29
Overton 43, Loomis 32
Pender 68, Tekamah-Herman 26
Perkins County 68, Potter-Dix 48
Plainview 55, Wausa 54
Pleasanton 64, Arcadia/Loup City 34
Randolph 45, Osmond 36
Sandhills/Thedford 41, Maxwell 34
South Loup 59, Twin Loup 17
Stuart 42, Central Valley 40
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Wayne 62, Battle Creek 48
POSTPONEMENTS
Bloomfield vs. Tri County Northeast
