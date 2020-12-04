 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/4
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/4

  • Updated
Girls basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS 55, Hampton 45

Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 21

Crete 52, Hastings 29

Cross County 46, Shelby-Rising City 8

Diller-Odell 45, HTRS 42

Dorchester 42, Meridian 27

Exeter-Milligan 50, Osceola 35

Fairbury 33, Freeman 13

Falls City SH 70, Sterling 47

Frankfort, Kan. 54, Pawnee City 18

Mead 52, Johnson County Central 28

Milford 53, Fillmore Central 48

Silver Lake 44, Deshler 38

Southern 50, Palmyra 22

Sutton 49, Kearney Catholic 40

Syracuse 57, Falls City 29

Wahoo 53, Aurora 36

Wilber-Clatonia 48, Heartland 29

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 39, Holdrege 30

Alma 41, Kenesaw 29

Bennington 54, Elkhorn 42

Bertrand 34, Axtell 29

Blue Hill 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 34

Broken Bow 59, North Platte St. Pat's 28

CWC 35, Summerland 31

Cambridge 47, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Central City 36, Gibbon 19

Chadron 44, Sidney 30

Chase County 52, McCook 48

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Humphrey/LHF 42

Conestoga 46, Omaha Christian 30

Creighton 37, West Holt 36

Crofton 69, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 28

Douglas County West 63, Schuyler 12

Elkhorn South 66, Grand Island 15

Elkhorn Valley 41, Neligh-Oakdale 35

Franklin 38, Sandhills Valley 22

Garden County 37, Brady 12

Gordon/Rushville 63, Hemingford 35

Gothenburg 45, Hershey 26

Hi-Line 33, Ansley-Litchfield 31

Humphrey SF 87, Palmer 22

Hyannis 48, Creek Valley 30

Kimball 59, Leyton 34

Lexington 57, Ogallala 51

Lawrence-Nelson 38, Red Cloud 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Wallace 26

Medicine Valley 54, Paxton 24

Millard South 63, Norfolk 21

Mullen 43, Anselmo-Merna 33

Nebraska Christian 51, St. Edward 10

Omaha Roncalli 55, Omaha Concordia 39

Omaha Westside 44, Columbus 29

Overton 43, Loomis 32

Pender 68, Tekamah-Herman 26

Perkins County 68, Potter-Dix 48

Plainview 55, Wausa 54

Pleasanton 64, Arcadia/Loup City 34

Randolph 45, Osmond 36

Sandhills/Thedford 41, Maxwell 34

South Loup 59, Twin Loup 17

Stuart 42, Central Valley 40

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Wayne 62, Battle Creek 48

POSTPONEMENTS

Bloomfield vs. Tri County Northeast

High school girls basketball logo 2014
