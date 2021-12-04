 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/4
Girls basketball scores, 12/4

Girls basketball

SATURDAY'S AREA GAMES

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington

BDS at East Butler

Boys Town at College View

David City at Sandy Creek

Elkhorn at Waverly

Fillmore Central at Fairbury

HTRS at Weeping Water

Hastings SC at Bishop Neumann

Lincoln High vs. Omaha Westside

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Omaha Gross

Lincoln North Star at South Sioux City

Lincoln Northeast vs. Papillion-La Vista

Lincoln Pius X vs. North Platte

Lincoln Southeast at Norfolk

Lincoln Southwest at Bellevue East

Malcolm at Auburn

Meridian at Nebraska Lutheran

Nebraska Christian at Centennial

Norris at Northwest

Omaha Marian at Lincoln East

Seward at North Bend Central

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun

Raymond Central at Milford

Thayer Central at Lawrence-Nelson

Tri County at Johnson County Central

