Girls basketball scores, 12/3

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 74, Lincoln High 46

Grand Island CC 38, Lincoln Lutheran 24

Lincoln East 66, Omaha Westside 60

Lincoln North Star 61, Omaha Marian 54

Lincoln Pius X 41, Lincoln Northeast 30

Millard North 57, Lincoln Southwest 44

Millard West 53, Lincoln Southeast 47

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 49, Gordon-Rushville 43

Amherst vs. South Loup

Archbishop Bergan 63, Bancroft-Rosalie 33

Arlington 45, Ashland-Greenwood 30

Battle Creek 57, Humphrey/LHF 47

Bayard 56, Potter-Dix 11

Bayard 59, Potter-Dix 11

BDS 54, East Butler 25

Blair 63, Ralston 9

Boone Central 59, Columbus Lakeview 47

Boyd County 72, Wausa 51

Bridgeport 64, North Platte 18

Brownell Talbot 1, Heartland Christian, Iowa, 0, fft.

Centura 61, Wood River 24

Chadron 51, Gering 43

Clarkson/Leigh 48, Madison 14

Cozad 58, Maxwell 27

Crete 44, Hastings 41

David City 51, Sandy Creek 27

Doniphan-Trumbull 33, St. Paul 20

Fillmore Central 38, Fairbury 35

Freemon 30, Sutton 29

Fremont 51, Elkhorn South 44

Garden County 60, Banner County 8

Gretna 44, North Platte 28

Guardian Angels CC 67, Lutheran Northeast 36

Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Bishop Neumann 24

Hay Springs 51, Arthur County 38

Hemingford 39, Hyannis 18

High Plains Community 34, Fullerton 29

Homer 66, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 32

Humphrey SF 78, Heartland Lutheran 21

Johnson County Central 37, Tri County 35

Kearney Catholic 35, Holdrege 22

Leyton 50, Morrill 34

Logan View-SS 38, Aquinas 15

Malcolm 60, Auburn 33

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Southwest 42

McCook 41, Valentine 30

McCool Junction 67, Hampton 36

Meridian 50, Nebraska Lutheran 39

Milford 47, Raymond Central 32

Minden 64, Ogallala 30

Norris 51, GI Northwest 10

North Bend Central 51, Seward 41

Oakland-Craig 56, South Sioux City 42

Omaha North 51, Benson 49

Ord 60, Central City 35

Plattsmouth 52, Omaha Mercy 38

Ponca 54, Wayne 37

Ravenna 74, Ansley-Litchfield 34

Sandhills Valley 55, Franklin 25

S-E-M 48, Loomis 26

Shelby-Rising City 51, Twin River 34

Sidney 51, Scottsbluff 37

Superior 55, Belleville - Republic Co., Kan. 30

Syracuse 36, Fort Calhoun 35

Tekamah-Herman 47, Stanton 43

Thayer Central 31, Lawrence-Nelson 29

Twin Loup 36, Sandhills/Thedford 33

Wahoo 72, Aurora 34

Waverly 34, Elkhorn 33

Weeping Water 44, HTRS 26

West Point-Beemer 40, Omaha Roncalli 28

Westview 52, Omaha Northwest 37

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 66, Omaha Westside 60: Lillie Shaw and the East offense came alive against the Warriors, with three players scoring in double digits. Shaw led the way with 23 points.

Milford 47, Raymond Central 32: Ayla Roth's 14 points led the Milford offense.

Wahoo 72, Aurora 34: Autumn Iversen led the Class C-1 No. 8 Warriors with 23 points. Wahoo held Aurora to 12 points in the second half.

Waverly 34, Elkhorn 33: The Class B No. 5 Vikings withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the No. 8 Antlers, hitting six of nine free throws in the quarter to hang on. Anna Javrin had a game-high 10 points for the Antlers.

LINCOLN EAST 66, OMAHA WESTSIDE 60

Lincoln East 11 17 17 21 -- 66 Omaha Westside 14 8 17 21 -- 60

Lincoln East--Shaw 23, Bovaird 17, Barnard 12, Denker 7, Adams 5, Faalii 2.

Omaha Westside--stats not provided.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 61, OMAHA MARIAN 54

Lincoln North Star 16 14 15 16 -- 61 Omaha Marian 20 7 14 13 -- 54

Lincoln North Star--Gray 5, A. Anderson 2, Gatwech 25, K. Anderson 13, Leu 16.

Omaha Marian--Wiegert 9, Stover 13, Danbendiek 3, Patterson 4, Wilwerding 10, Tynan 15.

LINCOLN PIUS X 41, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 30

Lincoln Northeast 5 8 8 9 -- 30 Lincoln Pius X 14 9 13 5 -- 41

Lincoln Northeast--Webb 4, Perry 2, Phillips 5, Heeren 1, Washington 17, Bradley 1.

Lincoln Pius X--Knobbe 9, Lesiak 7, Iburg 2, Markowski 11, Vedral 4, Navrkal 8.

MILFORD 47, RAYMOND CENTRAL 32

Milford 15 11 9 12 -- 47 Raymond Central 7 7 12 6 -- 32

Milford--A. Roth 14, Miller 13, Yeackley 13, T. Roth 3, Kontor 2, Stauffer 2.

Raymond Central--Lubischer 18, Kopecky 6, Masek 6, Grant 2.

MILLARD NORTH 57, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 44

Lincoln Southwest 12 12 8 12 -- 44 Millard North 14 9 20 14 -- 57

Lincoln Southwest--Griffin 15, Rathe 8, Christensen 7, Dostal 6, Seymore 6, Kreifels 2.

Millard North--Smith 15, Rooney 12, Sohl 7, Harley 6, Preston 5, Galligan 5, McCarville 4, Davis 3.

MILLARD WEST 53, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 47

Millard West 13 14 9 17 -- 53 Lincoln Southwest 15 9 7 16 -- 47

Millard West--Hansen 12, N. Gessert 11, Ott 10, K. Gessert 9, Klahn 7, Kelley 3, Wallor 1.

Lincoln Southeast--Montoya 14, Long 7, Branch 6, Searcey 6, Freudenberg 6, Olds 4, Graves 2, Dak 2.

NORRIS 51, GI NORTHWEST 10

GI Northwest 3 0 6 1 -- 10 Norris 7 10 21 13 -- 51

GI Northwest-Urbanski 5, Brandt 2, Loman 2, Caspersen 1.

Norris--Johnson 8, Sullivan 7, Burbach 6, Chambers 6, Piening 6, Rice 6, A. Tidball 3, Kohler 3, I. Tidball 2, Keetle 2, Kirches 2.

WAHOO 72, AURORA 34

Aurora 11 11 4 8 -- 34 Wahoo 24 15 23 10 -- 72

Aurora--stats not provided.

Wahoo--Golladay 2, Iversen 23, Lacey 3, Leu 17, Lausterer 7, Smart 8, Watts 3, Kolterman 9.

WAVERLY 34, ELKHORN 33

Waverly 13 8 7 6 -- 34 Elkhorn 5 2 5 21 -- 33

Waverly--Tritz 8, Adams 9, Lambrecht 2, Harms 2, Christiansen 5, Radenslaben 8.

Elkhorn--Karstens 3, Janvrin 10, Andersen 9, Villwok 2, Prince 1, Beekman 3, Nuismer 5.