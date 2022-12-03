Girls basketball scores, 12/3

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 74, Lincoln High 46
Grand Island CC 38, Lincoln Lutheran 24
Lincoln East 66, Omaha Westside 60
Lincoln North Star 61, Omaha Marian 54
Lincoln Pius X 41, Lincoln Northeast 30
Millard North 57, Lincoln Southwest 44
Millard West 53, Lincoln Southeast 47
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 49, Gordon-Rushville 43
Amherst vs. South Loup
Archbishop Bergan 63, Bancroft-Rosalie 33
Arlington 45, Ashland-Greenwood 30
Battle Creek 57, Humphrey/LHF 47
Bayard 56, Potter-Dix 11
Bayard 59, Potter-Dix 11
BDS 54, East Butler 25
Blair 63, Ralston 9
Boone Central 59, Columbus Lakeview 47
Boyd County 72, Wausa 51
Bridgeport 64, North Platte 18
Brownell Talbot 1, Heartland Christian, Iowa, 0, fft.
Centura 61, Wood River 24
Chadron 51, Gering 43
Clarkson/Leigh 48, Madison 14
Cozad 58, Maxwell 27
Crete 44, Hastings 41
David City 51, Sandy Creek 27
Doniphan-Trumbull 33, St. Paul 20
Fillmore Central 38, Fairbury 35
Freemon 30, Sutton 29
Fremont 51, Elkhorn South 44
Garden County 60, Banner County 8
Gretna 44, North Platte 28
Guardian Angels CC 67, Lutheran Northeast 36
Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Bishop Neumann 24
Hay Springs 51, Arthur County 38
Hemingford 39, Hyannis 18
High Plains Community 34, Fullerton 29
Homer 66, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 32
Humphrey SF 78, Heartland Lutheran 21
Johnson County Central 37, Tri County 35
Kearney Catholic 35, Holdrege 22
Leyton 50, Morrill 34
Logan View-SS 38, Aquinas 15
Malcolm 60, Auburn 33
Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Southwest 42
McCook 41, Valentine 30
McCool Junction 67, Hampton 36
Meridian 50, Nebraska Lutheran 39
Milford 47, Raymond Central 32
Minden 64, Ogallala 30
Norris 51, GI Northwest 10
North Bend Central 51, Seward 41
Oakland-Craig 56, South Sioux City 42
Omaha North 51, Benson 49
Ord 60, Central City 35
Plattsmouth 52, Omaha Mercy 38
Ponca 54, Wayne 37
Ravenna 74, Ansley-Litchfield 34
Sandhills Valley 55, Franklin 25
S-E-M 48, Loomis 26
Shelby-Rising City 51, Twin River 34
Sidney 51, Scottsbluff 37
Superior 55, Belleville - Republic Co., Kan. 30
Syracuse 36, Fort Calhoun 35
Tekamah-Herman 47, Stanton 43
Thayer Central 31, Lawrence-Nelson 29
Twin Loup 36, Sandhills/Thedford 33
Wahoo 72, Aurora 34
Waverly 34, Elkhorn 33
Weeping Water 44, HTRS 26
West Point-Beemer 40, Omaha Roncalli 28
Westview 52, Omaha Northwest 37
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 66, Omaha Westside 60: Lillie Shaw and the East offense came alive against the Warriors, with three players scoring in double digits. Shaw led the way with 23 points.
Milford 47, Raymond Central 32: Ayla Roth's 14 points led the Milford offense.
Wahoo 72, Aurora 34: Autumn Iversen led the Class C-1 No. 8 Warriors with 23 points. Wahoo held Aurora to 12 points in the second half.
Waverly 34, Elkhorn 33: The Class B No. 5 Vikings withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the No. 8 Antlers, hitting six of nine free throws in the quarter to hang on. Anna Javrin had a game-high 10 points for the Antlers.
LINCOLN EAST 66, OMAHA WESTSIDE 60
|Lincoln East
|11
|17
|17
|21
|--
|66
|Omaha Westside
|14
|8
|17
|21
|--
|60
Lincoln East--Shaw 23, Bovaird 17, Barnard 12, Denker 7, Adams 5, Faalii 2.
Omaha Westside--stats not provided.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 61, OMAHA MARIAN 54
|Lincoln North Star
|16
|14
|15
|16
|--
|61
|Omaha Marian
|20
|7
|14
|13
|--
|54
Lincoln North Star--Gray 5, A. Anderson 2, Gatwech 25, K. Anderson 13, Leu 16.
Omaha Marian--Wiegert 9, Stover 13, Danbendiek 3, Patterson 4, Wilwerding 10, Tynan 15.
LINCOLN PIUS X 41, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 30
|Lincoln Northeast
|5
|8
|8
|9
|--
|30
|Lincoln Pius X
|14
|9
|13
|5
|--
|41
Lincoln Northeast--Webb 4, Perry 2, Phillips 5, Heeren 1, Washington 17, Bradley 1.
Lincoln Pius X--Knobbe 9, Lesiak 7, Iburg 2, Markowski 11, Vedral 4, Navrkal 8.
MILFORD 47, RAYMOND CENTRAL 32
|Milford
|15
|11
|9
|12
|--
|47
|Raymond Central
|7
|7
|12
|6
|--
|32
Milford--A. Roth 14, Miller 13, Yeackley 13, T. Roth 3, Kontor 2, Stauffer 2.
Raymond Central--Lubischer 18, Kopecky 6, Masek 6, Grant 2.
MILLARD NORTH 57, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 44
|Lincoln Southwest
|12
|12
|8
|12
|--
|44
|Millard North
|14
|9
|20
|14
|--
|57
Lincoln Southwest--Griffin 15, Rathe 8, Christensen 7, Dostal 6, Seymore 6, Kreifels 2.
Millard North--Smith 15, Rooney 12, Sohl 7, Harley 6, Preston 5, Galligan 5, McCarville 4, Davis 3.
MILLARD WEST 53, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 47
|Millard West
|13
|14
|9
|17
|--
|53
|Lincoln Southwest
|15
|9
|7
|16
|--
|47
Millard West--Hansen 12, N. Gessert 11, Ott 10, K. Gessert 9, Klahn 7, Kelley 3, Wallor 1.
Lincoln Southeast--Montoya 14, Long 7, Branch 6, Searcey 6, Freudenberg 6, Olds 4, Graves 2, Dak 2.
NORRIS 51, GI NORTHWEST 10
|GI Northwest
|3
|0
|6
|1
|--
|10
|Norris
|7
|10
|21
|13
|--
|51
GI Northwest-Urbanski 5, Brandt 2, Loman 2, Caspersen 1.
Norris--Johnson 8, Sullivan 7, Burbach 6, Chambers 6, Piening 6, Rice 6, A. Tidball 3, Kohler 3, I. Tidball 2, Keetle 2, Kirches 2.
WAHOO 72, AURORA 34
|Aurora
|11
|11
|4
|8
|--
|34
|Wahoo
|24
|15
|23
|10
|--
|72
Aurora--stats not provided.
Wahoo--Golladay 2, Iversen 23, Lacey 3, Leu 17, Lausterer 7, Smart 8, Watts 3, Kolterman 9.
WAVERLY 34, ELKHORN 33
|Waverly
|13
|8
|7
|6
|--
|34
|Elkhorn
|5
|2
|5
|21
|--
|33
Waverly--Tritz 8, Adams 9, Lambrecht 2, Harms 2, Christiansen 5, Radenslaben 8.
Elkhorn--Karstens 3, Janvrin 10, Andersen 9, Villwok 2, Prince 1, Beekman 3, Nuismer 5.