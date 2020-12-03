Girls basketball scores, 12/3

Girls basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 44, Weeping Water 38
Bennington 61, Wahoo 36
Crete 43, Columbus Lakeview 40
Cross County 62, McCool Junction 27
Diller-Odell at Pawnee City
Cedar Bluffs 15 East Butler 64,
Elmwood-Murdock 35, Yutan 20
Exeter-Milligan 29, Deshler 27
Freeman 55, Palmyra 39
Hastings 53, Seward 29
Lewiston at Friend
Omaha Skutt 72, Bishop Neumann 29
Sidney, Iowa 44, Johnson-Brock 36
Sutton at Superior
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Tri County 21
York 83, Ralston 11
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 56, Aurora 38
Bellevue East 53, Kearney 52
Blue Hill 36, Kenesaw 26
Broken Bow 52, Arcadia/Loup City 27
Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 28
Central Valley 51, Palmer 37
Elgin Public-Pope John 58, Riverside 51
Elm Creek 45, Shelton 32
Gretna 67, Omaha North 26
O'Neil 46, Valentine 26
Papillion-La Vista South 66, South Sioux City 46
Pierce 55, Howells-Dodge 43
Platteview 51, Fort Calhoun 26
Pleasanton 57, Axtell 16
