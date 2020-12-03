 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/3
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/3

Girls basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 44, Weeping Water 38

Bennington 61, Wahoo 36 

Crete 43, Columbus Lakeview 40

Cross County 62, McCool Junction 27

Diller-Odell at Pawnee City

Cedar Bluffs 15 East Butler 64,

Elmwood-Murdock 35, Yutan 20

Exeter-Milligan 29, Deshler 27 

Freeman 55, Palmyra 39

Hastings 53, Seward 29

Lewiston at Friend

Omaha Skutt 72, Bishop Neumann 29  

Sidney, Iowa 44, Johnson-Brock 36

Sutton at Superior

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Tri County 21

York 83, Ralston 11

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 56, Aurora 38

Bellevue East 53, Kearney 52

Blue Hill 36, Kenesaw 26

Broken Bow 52, Arcadia/Loup City 27

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 28

Central Valley 51, Palmer 37

Elgin Public-Pope John 58, Riverside 51

Elm Creek 45, Shelton 32

Gretna 67, Omaha North 26

O'Neil 46, Valentine 26

Papillion-La Vista South 66, South Sioux City 46

Pierce 55, Howells-Dodge 43

Platteview 51, Fort Calhoun 26

Pleasanton 57, Axtell 16

