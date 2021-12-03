Girls basketball scores, 12/3

Girls basketball
FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES
Aquinas at Raymond Central
Crete at Hastings
Cross County at Shelby-Rising City
Deshler at Silver Lake
Diller-Odell at HTRS
Exeter-Milligan at Osceola
Falls City at Syracuse
Frankfort, Kan., at Pawnee City
Freeman at Norris
Hampton at BDS
Johnson County Central at Mead
Milford at Fillmore Central
Nebraska City at Beatrice
Parkview Christian at Whiting, Iowa
Southern at Palmyra
Wahoo at Aurora
Waverly at Northwest
Wilber-Clatonia at Heartland
