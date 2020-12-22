Girls basketball scores, 12/22

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian at Omaha Skutt
Lincoln High at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Seward 35
Lincoln Northeast at Columbus
Lincoln Pius X 66, Fremont 62
Norfolk at Lincoln Southwest
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas at Mead
Crete 34, Waverly 22
David City 61, Sandy Creek 19
Exeter-Milligan 58, Friend 32
Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock
Fillmore Central at Hastings SC
Freeman 53, Johnson County Central 24
Johnson-Brock at Sterling
Malcolm 43, Louisville 42
Meridian 46, Hampton 26
Milford at North Bend Central
Mound City, Mo. at Auburn
Norris at Aurora
Thayer Central at Wilber-Clatonia
Tri County at Falls City SH
York 46, Adams Central 37
Yutan 49, Raymond Central 22
RUNZA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
BDS at Milford
Central City at Sandy Creek
Cross County 39, Superior 36
Wood River at Cozad
OTHER SCHOOLS
Burwell 31, Twin Loup 22
Ponca 64, Battle Creek 51
METRO TOURNAMENT
Millard North 46, Bellevue East 35
Millard South 79, Omaha South 15
Omaha Benson 51, Papillion-La Vista 40
Omaha Burke 52, Elkhorn South 47
Omaha Marian 66, Bellevue West 51
Omaha Westside 51, Papillion-La Vista South 48
