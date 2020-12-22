 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/22
agate

  • Updated
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian at Omaha Skutt

Lincoln High at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Seward 35

Lincoln Northeast at Columbus

Lincoln Pius X 66, Fremont 62

Norfolk at Lincoln Southwest

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Mead

Crete 34, Waverly 22

David City 61, Sandy Creek 19

Exeter-Milligan 58, Friend 32

Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock

Fillmore Central at Hastings SC

Freeman 53, Johnson County Central 24

Johnson-Brock at Sterling

Malcolm 43, Louisville 42

Meridian 46, Hampton 26

Milford at North Bend Central

Mound City, Mo. at Auburn

Norris at Aurora

Thayer Central at Wilber-Clatonia

Tri County at Falls City SH

York 46, Adams Central 37

Yutan 49, Raymond Central 22

RUNZA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

BDS at Milford

Central City at Sandy Creek

Cross County 39, Superior 36

Wood River at Cozad

OTHER SCHOOLS

Burwell 31, Twin Loup 22

Ponca 64, Battle Creek 51

METRO TOURNAMENT

Millard North 46, Bellevue East 35

Millard South 79, Omaha South 15

Omaha Benson 51, Papillion-La Vista 40

Omaha Burke 52, Elkhorn South 47

Omaha Marian 66, Bellevue West 51

Omaha Westside 51, Papillion-La Vista South 48

