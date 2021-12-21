Girls basketball scores, 12/21

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star 58, Grand Island 17
Omaha Skutt 64, Lincoln Christian 45
AREA SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann 46, Omaha Gross 26
Cedar Bluffs at Dorchester
Elmwood-Murdock 55, Falls City 28
Exeter-Milligan 51, Friend 24
Fairbury at HTRS
Falls City SH at Tri County
Hastings SC 61, Fillmore Central 30
Johnson County Central 46, Freeman 40
Malcolm 54, Louisville 27
Meridian at Hampton
Norris 52, Aurora 31
North Bend Central 54, Milford 34
Pawnee City at Weeping Water
Raymond Central 46, Yutan 43
Seward at Grand Island CC
Sterling at Johnson-Brock
Waverly 29, Crete 22
Wilber-Clatonia at Thayer Central
York 33, Adams Central 29
RUNZA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Central City at Cozad
Cross County at Superior
Wood River 41, BDS 36
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma 47, Medicine Valley 42
Amherst 48, Gothenburg 34
Bellevue West 61, Omaha Northwest 26
Broken Bow 58, Hershey 41
Columbus Lakeview 34, Clarkson/Leigh 31
Columbus Scotus 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 33
Cozad 43, Central City 24
Crawford 45, Sioux County 40
Crofton 55, O'Neill 33
Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Sandy Creek 28
Elkhorn North 72, Hastings 42
Guardian Angels CC 48, Wayne 18
Hay Springs 52, Morrill 51
Humphrey SF 44, Nebraska Christian 33
Hyannis 51, Creek Valley 36
Kearney Catholic 49, Boone Central 20
Maxwell 41, Brady 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Paxton 26
Minden 51, Gibbon 18
Pleasanton 46, Anselmo-Merna 34
Ponca 51, Battle Creek 25
Ravenna 42, Cambridge 35
S-E-M-40, Franklin 30
Shelby-Rising City 24, High Plains 20
Sidney 40, Holdrege 36
Southwest 46, Southern Valley 41
Wallace 65, Perkins County 41
West Point-Beemer 51, DC West 43
Wisner-Pilger 48, Stanton 43
METRO TOURNAMENT
Omaha South at Millard South, 5:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Benson, 1 p.m.
Bellevue East 55, Papillion-La Vista South 40
Elkhorn South at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue West, 5:30 p.m.