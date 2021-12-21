 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Girls basketball scores, 12/21
0 Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/21

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln North Star 58, Grand Island 17

Omaha Skutt 64, Lincoln Christian 45

AREA SCHOOLS

Bishop Neumann 46, Omaha Gross 26

Cedar Bluffs at Dorchester

Elmwood-Murdock 55, Falls City 28

Exeter-Milligan 51, Friend 24

Fairbury at HTRS

Falls City SH at Tri County

Hastings SC 61, Fillmore Central 30

Johnson County Central 46, Freeman 40

Malcolm 54, Louisville 27

Meridian at Hampton

Norris 52, Aurora 31

North Bend Central 54, Milford 34

Pawnee City at Weeping Water

Raymond Central 46, Yutan 43

Seward at Grand Island CC

Sterling at Johnson-Brock

Waverly 29, Crete 22

Wilber-Clatonia at Thayer Central

York 33, Adams Central 29

RUNZA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Central City at Cozad

Cross County at Superior

Wood River 41, BDS 36

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma 47, Medicine Valley 42

Amherst 48, Gothenburg 34

Bellevue West 61, Omaha Northwest 26

Broken Bow 58, Hershey 41

Columbus Lakeview 34, Clarkson/Leigh 31

Columbus Scotus 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 33

Cozad 43, Central City 24

Crawford 45, Sioux County 40

Crofton 55, O'Neill 33

Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Sandy Creek 28

Elkhorn North 72, Hastings 42

Guardian Angels CC 48, Wayne 18

Hay Springs 52, Morrill 51

Humphrey SF 44, Nebraska Christian 33

Hyannis 51, Creek Valley 36

Kearney Catholic 49, Boone Central 20

Maxwell 41, Brady 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Paxton 26

Minden 51, Gibbon 18

Pleasanton 46, Anselmo-Merna 34

Ponca 51, Battle Creek 25

Ravenna 42, Cambridge 35

S-E-M-40, Franklin 30

Shelby-Rising City 24, High Plains 20

Sidney 40, Holdrege 36

Southwest 46, Southern Valley 41

Wallace 65, Perkins County 41

West Point-Beemer 51, DC West 43

Wisner-Pilger 48, Stanton 43

METRO TOURNAMENT

Omaha South at Millard South, 5:30 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Benson, 1 p.m.

Bellevue East 55, Papillion-La Vista South 40

Elkhorn South at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.

Omaha Northwest at Bellevue West, 5:30 p.m.

Millard North 62, Millard West 49

Omaha Marian at Omaha Westside, 5:30 p.m.

Omaha Burke at Omaha Central, 1 p.m.

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News