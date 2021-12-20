 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Girls basketball scores, 12/20
0 Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/20

  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 51, Lewiston 41

AREA SCHOOLS

Bennington 45, Ashalnd-Greenwood 35

Cross County 33, Heartland 13

Hanover, Kan. 60, Diller-Odell 35

Nebraska City 50, Omaha Mercy 48

Southern at Weeping Water

Wetmore, Kan. 49, Pawnee City 20

RUNZA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Milford 32, Mead 22

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bridgeport 68, Hemingford 18

Brownell Talbot at Omaha Roncalli

Cambridge 30, Pleasanton 22

Crawford 56, Hay Springs 18.

Elgin/PJ 53, Creighton 42

Fort Calhoun 38, Conestoga 29

Maywood/Hayes Center 54, Mullen 41

Niobrara/Verdigre at Wausa

Omaha Roncalli 62, Brownell Talbot 14

Paxton 63, Garden County 36

Pender 66, Oakland-Craig 61

Ravenna 41, Anselmo-Merna 40

Sandhills Valley 42, Maxwell 32

Sioux County 62, Morrill 34

South Loup 59, Brady 18

Southern Valley 49, Hitchcock Valley 21

Stuart 58, Cody-Kilgore 13

Tekamah-Herman at Wisner-Pilger

Valentine 42, West Holt 41

Wallace 69, Creek Valley 33

West Holt at Valentine

Wakefield at Westwood, Iowa

Wallace 69, Creek Valley 33

Wynot 39, Randolph 6

METRO TOURNAMENT

Omaha Burke 69, Omaha Bryan 5

Omaha South 51, Omaha South 38

HANOVER, KAN. 60, DILLER-ODELL 35

Hanover, Kan. 11 17 17 15 --60 
Diller-Odell 10 13 5--35 

Hanover, Kan.--Lohse 11, An. Jueneman 5, Al. Jueneman 2, Zaeybnicky 5, Atkins 20, Holle 6, Klipp 11.

Diller-Odell--Meyerlie 2, Swanson 9, Hajek 3, Weers 21.

MILFORD 32, MEAD 22

Milford 11 --32 
Mead --22 

Milford--Kontor 8, Roth 7, Miller 14, Yeackley 1, T. Roth 2.

Mead--Munter 1, Watson 5, Quinn 7, Hebenstreit 4, Lemke 4, Oldenburg 1.

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 51, LEWISTON 41

Lewiston 18 14 --41 
Parkview Christian 13 16 16 --51 

Lewiston--Alos 5, K. Sanders 17, DeKoning 2, Christon 4, Weyers 3, M. Sanders 10.

Parkview Christian--Anderson 1, Chumber 10, Cabrales 2, Smith 9, De Sousa 8, Bolognini 2, Dos Santos 19.

WETMORE, KAN. 49, PAWNEE CITY 20

Pawnee City 10 --20 
Wetmore, Kan. 12 11 16 10 --49 

Pawnee City--stats not provided.

Wetmore, Kan.--stats note provided.

High school girls basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News