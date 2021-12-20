Girls basketball scores, 12/20

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 51, Lewiston 41
AREA SCHOOLS
Bennington 45, Ashalnd-Greenwood 35
Cross County 33, Heartland 13
Hanover, Kan. 60, Diller-Odell 35
Nebraska City 50, Omaha Mercy 48
Southern at Weeping Water
Wetmore, Kan. 49, Pawnee City 20
RUNZA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Milford 32, Mead 22
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bridgeport 68, Hemingford 18
Cambridge 30, Pleasanton 22
Crawford 56, Hay Springs 18.
Elgin/PJ 53, Creighton 42
Fort Calhoun 38, Conestoga 29
Maywood/Hayes Center 54, Mullen 41
Omaha Roncalli 62, Brownell Talbot 14
Paxton 63, Garden County 36
Pender 66, Oakland-Craig 61
Ravenna 41, Anselmo-Merna 40
Sandhills Valley 42, Maxwell 32
Sioux County 62, Morrill 34
South Loup 59, Brady 18
Southern Valley 49, Hitchcock Valley 21
Stuart 58, Cody-Kilgore 13
Valentine 42, West Holt 41
Wallace 69, Creek Valley 33
Wynot 39, Randolph 6
METRO TOURNAMENT
Omaha Burke 69, Omaha Bryan 5
Omaha South 51, Omaha South 38
HANOVER, KAN. 60, DILLER-ODELL 35
|Hanover, Kan.
|11
|17
|17
|15
|--
|60
|Diller-Odell
|7
|10
|13
|5
|--
|35
Hanover, Kan.--Lohse 11, An. Jueneman 5, Al. Jueneman 2, Zaeybnicky 5, Atkins 20, Holle 6, Klipp 11.
Diller-Odell--Meyerlie 2, Swanson 9, Hajek 3, Weers 21.
MILFORD 32, MEAD 22
|Milford
|11
|7
|8
|6
|--
|32
|Mead
|9
|4
|2
|7
|--
|22
Milford--Kontor 8, Roth 7, Miller 14, Yeackley 1, T. Roth 2.
Mead--Munter 1, Watson 5, Quinn 7, Hebenstreit 4, Lemke 4, Oldenburg 1.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 51, LEWISTON 41
|Lewiston
|7
|18
|2
|14
|--
|41
|Parkview Christian
|13
|16
|16
|6
|--
|51
Lewiston--Alos 5, K. Sanders 17, DeKoning 2, Christon 4, Weyers 3, M. Sanders 10.