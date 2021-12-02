 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/2
Girls basketball scores, 12/2

Girls basketball

THURSDAY'S AREA GAMES

Bennington at Wahoo

Bishop Neumann at Omaha Skutt

Centennial at David City

College View at Omaha Christian

Columbus Lakeview at Crete

Deshler at Exeter-Milligan

Dorchester at Meridian

East Butler at Cedar Bluffs

Fremont at Lincoln Pius X

Friend at Lewiston

Grand Island CC at Lincoln Lutheran

Hastings at Seward

Lincoln Christian at Lourdes CC

Lincoln East at Elkhorn South

McCool Junction at Cross County

Millard North at Lincoln High

Millard South at Lincoln Southeast

Palmyra at Freeman

Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln North Star

Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Southwest

Pawnee City at Diller-Odell

Sidney, Iowa, at Johnson-Brock

South Sioux City at Lincoln Northeast

Sterling at Falls City SH

Thayer Central at Republic County, Kan.

Tri County at Wilber-Clatonia

Waverly at Northwest

Weeping Water at Auburn

York at Ralston

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

