Girls basketball scores, 12/19
Girls basketball scores, 12/19

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 47, Archbishop Bergan 26 

Lincoln East 53, Millard North 34  

Lincoln High at Millard West

Lincoln Lutheran at Aquinas

Lincoln North Star 70, Omaha South 30

Lincoln Pius X 42, Gretna 29

Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Westside 

Omaha Marian at Lincoln Southwest

Parkview Christian at Elba

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice 55, Omaha Roncalli 35

Centennial at Superior

Columbus at Kearney

Columbus Lakeview 31, David City 28

Conestoga at Falls City

Crete 63, Bennington 37

Falls City SH 71, Boshop LeBlond, Mo. 51

Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 27

Fremont 72, Papillion-La Vista 71 

Grand Island at Bellevue West

Heartland at McCool Junction

Malcolm at Raymond Central

Mead 48, East Butler 41

Nebraska Christian at Sutton

Norfolk at North Platte

Southern at HTRS

Waverly at Elkhorn

York at Hastings

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma 54, Red Cloud 20

Bellevue East 44, Elkhorn South 41

Bridgeport 65, Chadron 31 

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Howells-Dodge 52

DC West 53, Omaha Christian 28

Elgin/PJ 49, Boyd County 24 

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Hi Line 38

Shelby-Rising City 49, Giltner 21

