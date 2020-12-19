Girls basketball scores, 12/19

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 47, Archbishop Bergan 26
Lincoln East 53, Millard North 34
Lincoln High at Millard West
Lincoln Lutheran at Aquinas
Lincoln North Star 70, Omaha South 30
Lincoln Pius X 42, Gretna 29
Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Westside
Omaha Marian at Lincoln Southwest
Parkview Christian at Elba
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice 55, Omaha Roncalli 35
Centennial at Superior
Columbus at Kearney
Columbus Lakeview 31, David City 28
Conestoga at Falls City
Crete 63, Bennington 37
Falls City SH 71, Boshop LeBlond, Mo. 51
Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 27
Fremont 72, Papillion-La Vista 71
Grand Island at Bellevue West
Heartland at McCool Junction
Malcolm at Raymond Central
Mead 48, East Butler 41
Nebraska Christian at Sutton
Norfolk at North Platte
Southern at HTRS
Waverly at Elkhorn
York at Hastings
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma 54, Red Cloud 20
Bellevue East 44, Elkhorn South 41
Bridgeport 65, Chadron 31
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Howells-Dodge 52
DC West 53, Omaha Christian 28
Elgin/PJ 49, Boyd County 24
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Hi Line 38
Shelby-Rising City 49, Giltner 21
