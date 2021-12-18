Girls basketball scores, 12/18

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 54, Lincoln Lutheran 42
Lincoln Lutheran 61, Aquinas 8
Lincoln North Star at Omaha South
Lincoln Northeast 85, Omaha Bryan 5
Lincoln Pius X 46, Gretna 35
Lincoln Southwest 71, Omaha Marian 33
Millard North 68, Lincoln East 33
Millard West at Lincoln High
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 50, DC West 34
Bishop LeBlond, Mo. 62, Falls City SH 60
Crete 42, Bennington 35
David City at Columbus Lakeview
Elmwood-Murdock 44, Syracuse 22
Elkhorn North 41, Beatrice 25
Fillmore Central 50, Wilber-Clatonia 30
Hastings at York
HTRS at Southern
Malcolm 52, Raymond Central 24
McCool Junction 33, Heartland 26
Mead 52, East Butler 47
Superior 47, Centennial 29
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 61, Cozad 42
Anselmo-Merna 44, Burwell 36
Bellevue East 50, Elkhorn South 26
Caliche 55, Potter-Dix 38
Crofton 53, Le Mars 19
Elgin/Pope John 62, Boyd County 24
Fort Calhoun 58, Plattsmouth 31
Fremont 60, Kankakee, Ill. 22
Hershey 54, Ogallala 44
Homer 78, Lutheran Northeast 69
Humphrey SF 54, Fullerton 44
Kearney 42, Columbus 25
Niobara/Verdigre 43, Creighton 32
North Platte 45, Norfolk 33
Oakland-Craig 60, Madison 11
Omaha Northwest 47, Papillion-La Vista 45
Omaha Skutt 57, North Andrew, Mo. 27