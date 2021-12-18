 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/18
Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 54, Lincoln Lutheran 42

Lincoln Lutheran 61, Aquinas 8

Lincoln North Star at Omaha South

Lincoln Northeast 85, Omaha Bryan 5

Lincoln Pius X 46, Gretna 35

Lincoln Southwest 71, Omaha Marian 33

Millard North 68, Lincoln East 33

Millard West at Lincoln High

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 50, DC West 34

Bishop LeBlond, Mo. 62, Falls City SH 60

Crete 42, Bennington 35

David City at Columbus Lakeview

Elmwood-Murdock 44, Syracuse 22

Elkhorn North 41, Beatrice 25

Fillmore Central 50, Wilber-Clatonia 30

Hastings at York

HTRS at Southern

Malcolm 52, Raymond Central 24

McCool Junction 33, Heartland 26

Mead 52, East Butler 47

Superior 47, Centennial 29

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 61, Cozad 42

Anselmo-Merna 44, Burwell 36

Bellevue East 50, Elkhorn South 26

Caliche 55, Potter-Dix 38

Crofton 53, Le Mars 19

Elgin/Pope John 62, Boyd County 24

Fort Calhoun 58, Plattsmouth 31

Fremont 60, Kankakee, Ill. 22

Hershey 54, Ogallala 44

Homer 78, Lutheran Northeast 69

Humphrey SF 54, Fullerton 44

Kearney 42, Columbus 25

Niobara/Verdigre 43, Creighton 32

North Platte 45, Norfolk 33

Oakland-Craig 60, Madison 11

Omaha Northwest 47, Papillion-La Vista 45

Omaha Skutt 57, North Andrew, Mo. 27

Pender 58, Stanton 29

Pleasanton 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Shelton 53, Bertrand 6

St. Paul 45, Broken Bow 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34, Sandhills/Thedford 26

Sutton 38, Nebraska Christian 35

Twin River 32, Shelby-Rising City 30 

Wayne 39, O'Neill 26

Wood River 44, Gibbon 30

High school girls basketball logo 2

 

