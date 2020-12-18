 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/18
Girls basketball scores, 12/18

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island at Lincoln East

Grand Island CC 57, Lincoln Christian 24

Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln North Star 49 

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Southeast

Syracuse at Lincoln Lutheran

AREA SCHOOLS

Adams Central vs. Fillmore Central 

Ashland-Greenwood 51, Nebraska City 27

Auburn 55, Freeman 20

Centennial 51, Milford 44

Crete 41, Fairbury 21

Cross County 46, BDS 45

DC West at Raymond Central

Diller-Odell 40, Lewiston 14

Exeter-Milligan at High Plains

Falls City 31, Plattsmouth 16

Falls City SH at HTRS

Franklin 37, Deshler 21

Friend at Lawrence-Nelson

Hampton at East Butler

Hastings SC 55, Sutton 21

Louisville at Johnson County Central

Lourdes CC at Archbishop Bergan

Malcolm 43, Weeping Water 29

McCool Junction 47, Shelby-Rising City 28

Meridian 46, Giltner 18

Norris 53, Seward 28  

North Platte at Columbus

Omaha Burke at Fremont

Pawnee City at Sterling

Superior 38, Southern Valley 27

Thayer Central 50, Heartland 9

Waverly at Elkhorn North

Wilber-Clatonia at Sandy Creek

York 36, Aurora 19

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Boyd County 51, Riverside 33

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

Burwell 55, St. Edward 12

Central Valley 61, Spalding Academy 29

Cornerstone Christian 36, Iowa School for the Deaf 10

Dundy Co.-Stratton 51, Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. 30

Elkhorn Valley 54, Stuart 39

Elm Creek 57, Bertrand 17

Fullerton 62, Twin River 20

Hastings 49, Kearney Catholic 41

Homer 55, Lutheran High Northeast 51

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 65, Plainview 55

Loomis 41, Cambridge 34

Mead 56, Brownell Talbot 35

Millard South 59, Bellevue East 48

Mullen 49, Cody-Kilgore 38

North Central 49, St. Mary's 34

Omaha Central 55, Papillion-La Vista South 47

Omaha Westside 46, Omaha Benson 45, OT

Ponca 69, Tri County Northeast 29

S-E-M 48, Hi-Line 35

South Loup 56, Medicine Valley 35

Southwest 34, Arapahoe 30

St. Paul 48, Arcadia/Loup City 34

Wood River 48, Blue Hill 28

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

