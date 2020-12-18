Girls basketball scores, 12/18

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island at Lincoln East
Grand Island CC 57, Lincoln Christian 24
Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln North Star 49
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Southeast
Syracuse at Lincoln Lutheran
AREA SCHOOLS
Adams Central vs. Fillmore Central
Ashland-Greenwood 51, Nebraska City 27
Auburn 55, Freeman 20
Centennial 51, Milford 44
Crete 41, Fairbury 21
Cross County 46, BDS 45
DC West at Raymond Central
Diller-Odell 40, Lewiston 14
Exeter-Milligan at High Plains
Falls City 31, Plattsmouth 16
Falls City SH at HTRS
Franklin 37, Deshler 21
Friend at Lawrence-Nelson
Hampton at East Butler
Hastings SC 55, Sutton 21
Louisville at Johnson County Central
Lourdes CC at Archbishop Bergan
Malcolm 43, Weeping Water 29
McCool Junction 47, Shelby-Rising City 28
Meridian 46, Giltner 18
Norris 53, Seward 28
North Platte at Columbus
Omaha Burke at Fremont
Pawnee City at Sterling
Superior 38, Southern Valley 27
Thayer Central 50, Heartland 9
Waverly at Elkhorn North
Wilber-Clatonia at Sandy Creek
York 36, Aurora 19
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Boyd County 51, Riverside 33
Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48
Burwell 55, St. Edward 12
Central Valley 61, Spalding Academy 29
Cornerstone Christian 36, Iowa School for the Deaf 10
Dundy Co.-Stratton 51, Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. 30
Elkhorn Valley 54, Stuart 39
Elm Creek 57, Bertrand 17
Fullerton 62, Twin River 20
Hastings 49, Kearney Catholic 41
Homer 55, Lutheran High Northeast 51
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 65, Plainview 55
Loomis 41, Cambridge 34
Mead 56, Brownell Talbot 35
Millard South 59, Bellevue East 48
Mullen 49, Cody-Kilgore 38
North Central 49, St. Mary's 34
Omaha Central 55, Papillion-La Vista South 47
Omaha Westside 46, Omaha Benson 45, OT
Ponca 69, Tri County Northeast 29
S-E-M 48, Hi-Line 35
South Loup 56, Medicine Valley 35
Southwest 34, Arapahoe 30
St. Paul 48, Arcadia/Loup City 34
Wood River 48, Blue Hill 28
