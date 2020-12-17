Girls basketball scores, 12/17

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 71, Lincoln Northeast 26
Parkview Christian 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 13
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 68, Ralston 30
Cross County 63, Hampton 25
Exeter-Milligan 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Dorchester 44, Osceola 26
Johnson-Brock 49, Tri County 44
Norris 44, Bishop Neumann 31
Syracuse 37, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Wahoo 79, Nebraska City 29
Weeping Water 44, Palmyra 25
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arthur County 41, Sioux County 33
Bertrand 54, Hi-Line 49
Bloomfield 48, Randolph 26
Cozad 41, Cambridge 38
Crofton 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 45
Elm Creek 42, Minden 26
Gothenburg 45, North Platte St. Patrick's 31
Humphrey St. Francis 61, Summerland 24
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 37
Logan View/SS 54, Tekamah-Herman 42
Norfolk Catholic 64, Lutheran Northeast 28
Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 37
Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 36
South Platte 46, Paxton 25
South Sioux City 61, Omaha Mercy 32
Tri County Northeast 63, Winside 36
Wallace 46, Sutherland 36
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Arapahoe 31
