 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball scores, 12/17
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores, 12/17

{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 71, Lincoln Northeast 26

Parkview Christian 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 13

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 68, Ralston 30

Cross County 63, Hampton 25

Exeter-Milligan 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27 

Cross County 63, Hampton 25

Dorchester 44, Osceola 26

Johnson-Brock 49, Tri County 44

Norris 44, Bishop Neumann 31

Syracuse 37, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Wahoo 79, Nebraska City 29 

Weeping Water 44, Palmyra 25

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arthur County 41, Sioux County 33

Bertrand 54, Hi-Line 49

Bloomfield 48, Randolph 26

Cozad 41, Cambridge 38

Crofton 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 45

Elm Creek 42, Minden 26

Gothenburg 45, North Platte St. Patrick's 31

Humphrey St. Francis 61, Summerland 24

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 37

Logan View/SS 54, Tekamah-Herman 42

Norfolk Catholic 64, Lutheran Northeast 28

Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 37

Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 36

South Platte 46, Paxton 25

South Sioux City 61, Omaha Mercy 32

Tri County Northeast 63, Winside 36

Wallace 46, Sutherland 36

Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Arapahoe 31

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: 2019 Class D-2 champions Wynot postgame news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News