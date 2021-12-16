Girls basketball scores, 12/16

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 65, Heartland Christian, Iowa 13
Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Northeast 14
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 63, Ralston 16
Bishop Neumann at Norris
Cross County 60, Hampton 26
Exeter-Milligan 59, Nebraska Lutheran 39
Fremont 69, Nixa, Mo. 63
Johnson-Brock 54, Tri County 27
Osceola 30, Dorchester 27, OT
Syracuse at Elmwood-Murdock, ccd.
Wahoo 61, Nebraska City 13
Weeping Water 45, Palmyra 30
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley/Litchfield 55, Axtell 49
Arapahoe 37, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Bloomfield 56, Randolph 27
Boyd County 37, Neligh-Oakdale 24
Cozad 44, Cambridge 25
CWC 38, Riverside 23
Franklin 49, Hi-Line 31
Gretna 34, Omaha Marian 29
Gothenburg 43, North Platte SP 40
Guardian Angels CC 82, Winnebago 33
Maywood/Hayes Center 68, Brady 14
Haxtun, Colo. 55, Leyton 30
Hay Springs 52, Creek Valley 19
Hitchcock County 38, Medicine Valley 33
Homer 53, Lawton-Bronson 47
Humphrey/LHF 57, Lutheran High Northeast 38
Humphrey SF 65, Summerland 22
Minden 46, Elm Creek 35
Ravenna 49, Southern Valley 39
Santee 57, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 30
S-E-M 60, Heartland Lutheran 19
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 52, Walthill 51
South Platte 39, Paxton 30