Girls basketball scores, 12/16
Girls basketball scores, 12/16

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 65, Heartland Christian, Iowa 13

Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Northeast 14

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 63, Ralston 16

Bishop Neumann at Norris

Cross County 60, Hampton 26

Exeter-Milligan 59, Nebraska Lutheran 39

Fremont 69, Nixa, Mo. 63

Johnson-Brock 54, Tri County 27

Osceola 30, Dorchester 27, OT

Syracuse at Elmwood-Murdock, ccd.

Wahoo 61, Nebraska City 13

Weeping Water 45, Palmyra 30

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley/Litchfield 55, Axtell 49

Arapahoe 37, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Bloomfield 56, Randolph 27

Boyd County 37, Neligh-Oakdale 24

Cozad 44, Cambridge 25

CWC 38, Riverside 23

Franklin 49, Hi-Line 31

Gretna 34, Omaha Marian 29

Gothenburg 43, North Platte SP 40

Guardian Angels CC 82, Winnebago 33

Maywood/Hayes Center 68, Brady 14

Haxtun, Colo. 55, Leyton 30

Hay Springs 52, Creek Valley 19

Hitchcock County 38, Medicine Valley 33

Homer 53, Lawton-Bronson 47

Humphrey/LHF 57, Lutheran High Northeast 38

Humphrey SF 65, Summerland 22

Minden 46, Elm Creek 35

Ravenna 49, Southern Valley 39

Santee 57, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 30

S-E-M 60, Heartland Lutheran 19

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 52, Walthill 51

South Platte 39, Paxton 30

High school girls basketball logo 2014

 

