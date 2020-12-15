Girls basketball scores, 12/15

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 34, Friend 28
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Milford 42
Beatrice 49, Platteview 27
Bishop Neumann 40, Aquinas 22
Centennial at Fairbury
David City at Clarkson/Leigh
Diller-Odell 36, Johnson-Brock 29
Doniphan-Trumbull at Deshler
Dorchester 48, Harvard 26
Elkhorn North 71, Seward 32
Falls City SH 57, Lewiston 15
Fillmore Central 58, Thayer Central 39
Freeman 36, HTRS 31
Johnson County Central at Palmyra
Kearney 56, Norfolk 35
Lourdes CC 60, Pawnee City 19
Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20
McCool Junction 40, Heartland Lutheran 23
Meridian at Sterling, ppd.
Southern at Falls City
Sutton 52, BDS 35
Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 26
York 53, Elkhorn 51
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 40, Valentine 37
Alma 61, Southwest 41
Arlington 45, Brownell-Talbot 27
Bellevue West 60 Elkhorn South 45
Boone Central 48, Twin River 21
CWC 67, West Holt 20
Centura 56, Central Valley 32
Columbus Scotus 48, Omaha Concordia 22
Crofton 66, Hartington CC 24
Elgin/PJ 62, Elkhorn Valley 44
Giltner 39, Nebraska Lutheran 34
Gordon/Rushville 56, Hyannis 5
Grand Island CC 60, Blue Hill 21
Hampton 66, Elba 30
Hartington-Newcastle 55, Tri County Northeast 52
Holdrege 59, Sandy Creek 13
Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Sandhills Valley 36
Minden 64, Central City 31
Neligh-Oakdale 69, St. Mary's 64, OT
North Central 47, Burke/South Central, S.D. 14
Oakland-Craig 56, Winnebago 50
Omaha Burke 86, Omaha South 33
Omaha Skutt 54, South Sioux City 36
O'Neill 48, Pierce 39
Osmond 57, Creighton 44
Palmer 47, Spalding Academy 22
Ravenna 47, Kearney Catholic 32
Scottsbluff 55, Gering 48
Shelby-Rising City 38, Heartland 30
St. Paul 42, Adams Central 33
Wakefield 64, Randolph 26
Weeping Water 46, Louisville 45
West Point-Beemer 64, Howells-Dodge 37
Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Red Cloud 35
Winside 41, St. Edward 17
Wynot 55, Homer 37
Yutan 43, Fort Calhoun 20
