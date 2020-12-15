 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/15
Girls basketball scores, 12/15

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 34, Friend 28

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Milford 42

Beatrice 49, Platteview 27

Bishop Neumann 40, Aquinas 22

Centennial at Fairbury

David City at Clarkson/Leigh

Diller-Odell 36, Johnson-Brock 29

Doniphan-Trumbull at Deshler

Dorchester 48, Harvard 26

Elkhorn North 71, Seward 32

Falls City SH 57, Lewiston 15

Fillmore Central 58, Thayer Central 39

Freeman 36, HTRS 31

Johnson County Central at Palmyra

Kearney 56, Norfolk 35

Lourdes CC 60, Pawnee City 19

Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20

McCool Junction 40, Heartland Lutheran 23

Meridian at Sterling, ppd.

Southern at Falls City

Sutton 52, BDS 35

Syracuse 55, Nebraska City 26

York 53, Elkhorn 51

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 40, Valentine 37

Alma 61, Southwest 41

Arlington 45, Brownell-Talbot 27

Bellevue West 60 Elkhorn South 45

Boone Central 48, Twin River 21

CWC 67, West Holt 20

Centura 56, Central Valley 32

Columbus Scotus 48, Omaha Concordia 22

Crofton 66, Hartington CC 24

Elgin/PJ 62, Elkhorn Valley 44

Giltner 39, Nebraska Lutheran 34

Gordon/Rushville 56, Hyannis 5

Grand Island CC 60, Blue Hill 21

Hampton 66, Elba 30

Hartington-Newcastle 55, Tri County Northeast 52

Holdrege 59, Sandy Creek 13

Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Sandhills Valley 36

Minden 64, Central City 31

Neligh-Oakdale 69, St. Mary's 64, OT

North Central 47, Burke/South Central, S.D. 14

Oakland-Craig 56, Winnebago 50

Omaha Burke 86, Omaha South 33

Omaha Skutt 54, South Sioux City 36

O'Neill 48, Pierce 39

Osmond 57, Creighton 44

Palmer 47, Spalding Academy 22

Ravenna 47, Kearney Catholic 32

Scottsbluff 55, Gering 48

Shelby-Rising City 38, Heartland 30

St. Paul 42, Adams Central 33

Wakefield 64, Randolph 26

Weeping Water 46, Louisville 45

West Point-Beemer 64, Howells-Dodge 37

Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Red Cloud 35

Winside 41, St. Edward 17

Wynot 55, Homer 37

Yutan 43, Fort Calhoun 20

