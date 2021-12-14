Girls basketball scores, 12/14

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran 41, Seward 22
Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Northwest
Parkview Christian 55, Friend 15
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice 26, Platteview 22
Bishop Neumann 53, Aquinas 21
Deshler at Doniphan-Trumbull
Dorchester 37, Harvard 20
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Malcolm 35
Fairbury 39, Centennial 22
Falls City at Southern
Falls City SH 56, Lewiston 29
Fillmore Central at Thayer Central
Freeman 32, HTRS 21
Heartland Lutheran at McCool Junction
Johnson-Brock 45, Diller-Odell 35
Lourdes CC at Pawnee City
Milford at Ashland-Greenwood
Norris at Wahoo
Palmyra at Johnson County Central
Sterling 39, Meridian 27
Sutton 53, BDS 29
Syracuse 59, Nebraska City 19
York at Elkhorn
OTHER SCHOOL
Alma 50, Southwest 39
Amherst 53, Arcadia/Loup City 31
Arlington 57, Brownell Talbot 20
Bellevue West 63, Elkhorn South 25
Bridgeport 85, Pine Bluffs 21
Centura 41, Central Valley 39
Creighton Prep 52, Osmond 47
DC West 63, Boys Town 10
Elkhorn Valley 47, Elgin/Pope John 40
Gordon-Rushville 70, Hyannis 12
Hi-Line 45, Bertrand 33
Holdridge 36, Sandy Creek 19
Maxwell 48, Brady 29
Maywood/Hayes Center 46, Sandhills Valley 35
Minden 54, Central City 19
Nebraska Christian 57, High Plains 16
Oakland-Craig 52, Winnebago 34
Overton 56, Anselmo-Merna 46
Pierce 43, O'Neill 27
Plainview 56, Madison 26
Ponca 55, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38
Silver Lae 34, Gibbon 28
St. Patrick's 54, Ogallala 35
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40, South Loup 32
Wakefield 61, Randolph 21
West Holt 48, Chambers/Wheeler Central 24
Wynot 48, Homer 43