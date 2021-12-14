 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores, 12/14
Girls basketball scores, 12/14

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran 41, Seward 22

Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Northwest

Parkview Christian 55, Friend 15

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice 26, Platteview 22

Bishop Neumann 53, Aquinas 21

Deshler at Doniphan-Trumbull

Dorchester 37, Harvard 20

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Malcolm 35

Fairbury 39, Centennial 22

Falls City at Southern

Falls City SH 56, Lewiston 29

Fillmore Central at Thayer Central

Freeman 32, HTRS 21

Heartland Lutheran at McCool Junction

Johnson-Brock 45, Diller-Odell 35

Lourdes CC at Pawnee City

Milford at Ashland-Greenwood

Norris at Wahoo

Palmyra at Johnson County Central

Sterling 39, Meridian 27

Sutton 53, BDS 29

Syracuse 59, Nebraska City 19

York at Elkhorn

OTHER SCHOOL

Alma 50, Southwest 39

Amherst 53, Arcadia/Loup City 31

Arlington 57, Brownell Talbot 20

Bellevue West 63, Elkhorn South 25

Bridgeport 85, Pine Bluffs 21

Centura 41, Central Valley 39

Creighton Prep 52, Osmond 47

DC West 63, Boys Town 10

Elkhorn Valley 47, Elgin/Pope John 40

Gordon-Rushville 70, Hyannis 12

Hi-Line 45, Bertrand 33

Holdridge 36, Sandy Creek 19

Maxwell 48, Brady 29

Maywood/Hayes Center 46, Sandhills Valley 35

Minden 54, Central City 19

Nebraska Christian 57, High Plains 16

Oakland-Craig 52, Winnebago 34

Overton 56, Anselmo-Merna 46

Pierce 43, O'Neill 27

Plainview 56, Madison 26

Ponca 55, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38

Silver Lae 34, Gibbon 28

St. Patrick's 54, Ogallala 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40, South Loup 32

Wakefield 61, Randolph 21

West Holt 48, Chambers/Wheeler Central 24

Wynot 48, Homer 43

