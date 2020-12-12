Girls basketball scores, 12/12

Girls basketball
SATURDAY'S AREA GAMES
Aquinas at Archbishop Bergan
Bellevue East at Grand Island
Centennial at Tri County
Cross County at Malcolm
Deshler at Southern
Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn
Fillmore Central at David City
Freeman at Falls City
Johnson County Central at Pawnee City
Kearney at Omaha Central
Lawrence-Nelson at BDS
Lexington at York
Lincoln Christian at Sutton
Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood
Milford at Lincoln Lutheran
Norris at Blair
Northwest at Seward
Omaha Benson at Fremont
Omaha Westside at Norfolk
Raymond Central at Syracuse
Thayer Central at Fairbury
Wilber-Clatonia at Superior
